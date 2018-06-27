Tiamatu Touches the Soul

ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The full-length album, Tiamatu, Vol. I, is now available featuring a spectrum of sound designed to ease and enlighten the listener. The music, created by Michael Crain and Jason Carey, incorporates a wide range of musical moods from a single drop of water to the oceans of the world.

This ambient album takes the listener on a journey deep into the depths of one's core, a soul-place that is yearning to be touched.

Tiamatu Cover Image

Watch the official trailer here: https://youtu.be/2TufEgIcGdk

"It's a tribute to life-creating water. Through sound, Michael and I explore our deepest feelings and emerge with a collection of beauty, depth, and appreciation of life on our planet." – Jason Carey, Co-Artist

Tiamatu, Vol. I is being distributed digitally worldwide with immediate availability at all major music services. These include Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play/YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, Napster, iHeartRadio, ClaroMusica, Saavn, Anghami, MediaNet, and Shazam. Additional merchandise will be available in late summer.

Track Listing:

1. Shores of Galapagos

2. Beneath the Aegean

3. Oceans (Conservancy)

4. Heart of Iapetus

5. Exploring Mariana

6. Orca Dream

7. Blue Grotto

8. Caves of Waitomo

9. Flowing Waves

10. Ghosts to Shore

Michael Crain, composer, musician, and sound sculptor, is known for his unique sound. Through his subtle use of acoustic and electronic instruments, and natural sounds, he sculpts sound worlds that hover between the familiar and exotic.

Jason Carey's passion and gift is storytelling through music. He was born to do what he does. Technical skills heighten his ability to communicate through a visual-sound connection that touches the soul. What emerges is a cosmic bond for humanity.

