Tidal Announces Appointment of Rick McNees as Chief Executive Officer

"We're thrilled to have Rick join us as CEO of our Tidal automation business," said David Dillon, Senior Managing Director, STA Group. "Rick brings unparalleled executive leadership, a wealth of enterprise technology experience, and a passion for innovation that will drive the next wave in workload automation."

McNees has more than 30 years of executive leadership with game-changing accomplishments in technology development and management. Prior to joining STA Group, McNees held senior leadership positions at IBM, Platinum Technology, and Micro Focus.

"I cannot imagine a more exciting opportunity than joining Tidal at this time," said McNees. "Tidal has a unique single-pane view, easy-to-use interface, thriving customer community, and a deep Cisco lineage that underline our market leadership. With all of that, it's a perfect platform to apply my experience and energy to help customers connect legacy enterprise systems with cloud, IoT, big data, and other emerging opportunities. We're poised to make even bigger waves in our next exciting growth phase."

Mark Barlow joins Tidal as Managing Director, EMEA

"Mark has joined our team as Managing Director, EMEA," said McNees. "With decades of enterprise sales, account management, and channel relations experience, Mark will be supporting our global customer community while managing the continued successful expansion of our support network and global partner ecosystem in this important region." Based in London, Barlow's prior experience includes sales and sales management roles for companies including Markit, Thomson Reuters, and Platinum Technology.

About STA Group

STA Group, LLC is a portfolio company of the Dillon Kane Group (DKG), a Chicago-based leader in specialized technology innovation, deployment, consulting, and business transformation for the Fortune 1000. As the foundational engine of the DKG family, STA Group is a proven innovator providing digital strategy engagements across workload automation and other enterprise segments. STA Group has been involved in the development and commercialization of job scheduling and enterprise orchestration solutions since 2000.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tidal-announces-appointment-of-rick-mcnees-as-chief-executive-officer-300621776.html

SOURCE Tidal Workload Automation