Tier 1 Health and Wellness Offers GAINSWave® in Tennessee

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Keith Nichols, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Tier 1 Health and Wellness is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 105 South Willow Avenue, Cookeville, TN, USA.

Dr. Nichols is the Medical Director of Tier 1 Health and Wellness an evidence-based Preventive Medicine program dedicated to promoting optimal mental, physical, and sexual health throughout the aging process. Dr. Nichols has served as a team physician for the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League, a ringside physician for Strikeforce and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and has served as a consultant for the Nashville Kats of the Arena Football League, the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League, the Nashville Sounds a Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's Major League Baseball team, and many other high schools, college, and professional athletes.

Tier 1 Health and Wellness is committed to the prevention of chronic diseases as well as maximizing health and vitality through proper diet and nutrition, exercise, appropriate supplements, and Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy when clinically indicated.

