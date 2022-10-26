TikTok Angel: Baker Business Management Donates 6000 Turkeys, 600 Bikes, 3 Mini-Vans and More to WQEB 97.3 Radio Cafe

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Business Management has been following the drama with @wqeb973.atlanta on TikTok for the past year. After conducting an independent investigation online and offline, they decided WQEB 97.3 Radio Cafe, a subsidiary of QEB Foundation (QEB), was the right brand to facilitate their donations.

Starting on OCT 27, WQEB 97.3 will begin their HOLIDAY BIG GIVEAWAY for low income families and disadvantaged businesses in the greater Atlanta area.

Queen Brown de Thiam, founder of QEB FOUNDATION One of the many boxes of toys donated by Baker Business Management

"We pride ourselves on being good mediators of conflict and problem-solving," says Antwan Baker, founder of Baker Business Management (BBM), a full service business consulting firm. "We help businesses with funding to credit repair and everything in between. Joining forces with QEB aligns with our goals to impact our community."

QEB has several 'call out' videos, but BBM knows they're from competitors. Their research uncovered the authors used stolen food stamps to feed the homeless, while QEB has fed, clothed, and housed the homeless through online fundraising. Dedicated to their mission they launched a $10 Million housing initiative on TikTok called CAFE CITY.

QEB has raised awareness and over $1,800 for the Ora Lee Cancer Research Foundation by Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green. BBM feels this equips them to administer their medical supply donations: orthopedic splints, face masks, sani-wipes, hospital gowns etc.

QEB has also raised awareness and over $1,000 for Atlanta's Children Shelter using TikTok. BBM is matching their efforts with family consumer donations: turkeys, toys, vehicles, clothes, etc.

"When the radio cafe says they're ''Hot Dogs that do Good', they mean it. Now, BBM is here to make sure all of Atlanta…. and TikTok knows it too," ends Antwan Baker.

KEY TO CAFE CITY:

qebvlog.tv/cafe-city

FOLLOW CAFE NOW:

#cafe_now

TikTok.com/@wqeb973.atlanta

qebvlog.tv/qeb-foundation

MEDIA CONTACT:

QEB 470.399.7973

[email protected]

SOURCE QEB FOUNDATION INC