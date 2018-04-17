TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage

"We've made significant distribution gains this year, and our partnership with Breakthru in Colorado represents a westward expansion that our team has eagerly awaited," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients. "TILL Vodka and George Remus Bourbon are a great fit for Colorado's thriving cocktail culture and the sophisticated, yet bold flavor profiles that rank high with consumers in the mountain states."

The distribution partnership follows MGP's market roll-out for TILL Vodka and George Remus Bourbon. TILL is produced from locally grown Kansas wheat, distilled for refinement through a proprietary process by the team in Atchison, Kansas. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey are crafted from MGP's aged bourbon reserves, located in its historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distillery, one of the oldest spirits facilities in the country.

About TILL® American Wheat Vodka

TILL American Wheat Vodka is made by the expert distillery team at MGP Ingredients, based in Atchison, Kansas. Created from premium Kansas wheat sourced from the best farms in the region, TILL Vodka is distilled using a proprietary process perfected over 75 years. The result is a uniquely smooth premium vodka that showcases the best of Midwest craftsmanship. TILL Vodka is available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. The suggested retail price of TILL Vodka is $24.99 for a 750-ml bottle. Connect with us: TILLVodka.com, Instagram (@tillvodka), Twitter (@TillVodka), Facebook (@tillvodka) or Pinterest (@tillvodka). Till Distilling Company, Atchison, Kansas. 40% ALC/VOL. Enjoy responsibly.

About George Remus® Bourbon

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is made by MGP Ingredients at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $44.99 per 750-ml bottle). The first series of Remus Repeal Reserve is crafted from 2005/2006 reserve bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $74.99 per 750-ml bottle). George Remus is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter (@GeorgeRemus), Facebook and Instagram (@GeorgeRemusBourbon). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

