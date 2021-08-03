Tim Diffenderfer Joins Jasper Colin Research as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

"We strongly believe that great minds bring greater solutions, and a great mind is the one that has a beautiful soul and powerful intellect earned by rigorous hard work after going through all phases of ups and downs. This is exactly what Tim brings to us. He is the perfect fit to lead a team of smart minds dedicated to achieving the larger goal and the mission of the company. I welcome him to the leadership team and wish him all the best," said Amit Choudhary, CEO and founder of Jasper Colin.

With over two decades of sales and leadership experience in the market research and business intelligence industry, Tim excels in dealing with private equity, venture capital firms and corporate clients across industries. While working for his previous employer Dynata, he gained expertise in scoping market research studies and providing end-to-end solutions to F1000 clients. His command in delivering innovative data solutions makes Tim an invaluable addition to Jasper Colin's leadership group.

"I am thrilled to be joining JCR at a time of change and growth. I was drawn by the vision and direction of the company laid out to me by CEO Amit Choudhary and I am particularly excited with the direction the company is going in with AI development and the already excellent full service work the JCR team provides to their clients. I am looking forward to joining an extremely skilled team as well as adding my leadership experience and background in market research to further the success of the company and our future growth plans. This is an exciting time for Jasper Colin Research!", said Tim Diffenderfer

For more information, please visit https://www.jaspercolin.com

About Jasper Colin Research: Jasper Colin Research provides automated market intelligence services and data solutions to market research firms, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers across the globe. With expertise in collecting data from niche audiences to visualizing it in a smart output format, they specialize in creating stories out of raw data. Founded in 2007, the company has regional offices in US, London, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

