Timeless Splendor Meets the Height of Modern Comfort in Legendary Xi'an

The towering jewel of the bustling CBD in the city's Hi-tech Zone, Grand Hyatt Xi'an forms part of the landmark Maike Center, China's first steel-structure connected building developed by Maike Group. Integrating a superior 5 star office building, the Grand Hyatt Hotel and high-end bookstore themed shopping center, the Maike Center combines state-of-the-art architectural excellence with artistic sophistication, to re-define high-end business in Xi'an. The opening of the Grand Hyatt Xi'an ushers in a new chapter for the city's urban development. Featuring Grand Hyatt's signature elegance and modern comfort, blended in harmony with the unique cultural traditions of Xi'an, the hotel celebrates the iconic experiences of the city's glorious past and exciting present.

Grand Opening Ceremony

"We're extremely honored to bring Grand Hyatt to Xi'an. The city is a unique combination of rich cultural heritage and modern vibrancy, which makes it a choice location for our first Grand Hyatt hotel in northwestern China," said Mr. Sidney Hardy, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Xi'an on the grand opening ceremony. "We are ready to welcome our guests from around the world with warm hospitality and an unparalleled journey of iconic experiences that the city of Xi'an has to offer."

The grand opening celebration coincided with the relocation of Maike Group to the newly developed Maike Center. Designed in a joint effort of 22 leading architecture agencies, the Center is an artistic interpretation of architectural excellence in terms of function, comfort, intelligent technologies and environment friendliness. Dedicated to creating a superior workplace for professional elites and an international business environment for more leading companies, it is a stunning landmark in Xi'an at the forefront of the modern-day Silk Road.

The opening ceremony celebrated the charm of Xi'an as a millenary city brimming with modern energies. The entrance was adorned with a semi-transparent curtain, where projected images represented the Silk Road, inviting guests to take a stroll through the pages of the city's past and present. A magnificent modern dance performance kicked off the ceremony, where performers playing Terracotta Warriors danced among marble sculptures with a live symphony orchestra, combining Eastern and Western art in a spectacular, immersive experience with the high-tech circling LED screens.

The welcome banquet re-affirmed Grand Hyatt's passion for creating fine food. Inspired by the natural elements of seas, rivers, grass and trees, the chef creatively prepared 5 dishes, fusing the authentic local taste of Xi'an with an East-West marriage of cooking methods. Each of the exquisite dishes was served in a unique setting, combined with the circling LED screens to bring an immersive audio-visual experience that captivated all the senses and created lingering memories.

The ceremony culminated with the simultaneous lighting of the facades of Maike Center, together with a vibrant lightscape in the Grand Ballroom, outlining the stunning beauty of the buildings, while marking the start of a new journey for Grand Hyatt. During the night, all the guests were amazed by the vivid and visually rich celebrations of the grand opening.

Unique Design for Iconic Experiences

Grand Hyatt Xi'an reinterprets the imperial splendor and exotic multicultural influences of Xi'an with bold contemporary flair. Guests will be wowed by the timeless beauty inspired by the exotic wildlife, geography and culture of the Silk Road. The eye-catching design of the lobby draws inspirations from a traditional Chinese idiom, which is translated literally as "a great hawk spreads its wings." The wing motif appears in creative ways throughout the design, symbolizing taking flight on a journey of exciting opportunities, and welcoming guests to explore the best that Grand Hyatt has to offer.

The notably iconic Sky Bridge that connects the hotel and office building over 106 meters above the ground is home to 4 restaurants and bars. From the Sky Bridge, visitors can take in dramatic 360-degree views of the metropolis below. The scene is particularly beautiful in the evenings when floor-to-ceiling windows frame views of the glittering city lights.

Against this backdrop, Grand Hyatt Xi'an's The Lounge, Grand Café and Chang'an Bridge Chinese restaurant are a showcase for world-class local and global cuisines in spectacular settings that dazzle all the senses. Allegro Restaurant & Bar with authentic Italian flavor on the Sky Bridge brings a new level of sophistication and wow-factor to Xi'an's dining and nightlife scene.

The hotel accommodates 396 guestrooms with designs inspired by a palatial mirage in the desert that marries contemporary luxury and modern comfort, offering an elegant retreat for travelers. The light brushed woods, coupled with terracotta or crimson accents, create a warm and relaxing ambience feeling like at home.

Conceived as an oasis amidst the sand dunes, the Spa on level 6 is a becalming sanctuary in soothing nature shades of green and wood, with pops of orange and yellow, creating a natural, calm and refreshing environment for guests.

The hotel also offers spacious event venues that serve as ballrooms and meeting rooms on levels 3 and 3M spanning 2,134 square meters. The ballrooms are encased by sumptuously curving walls that emulate the natural beauty of desert sand dunes. Shifting 360-degree graphics across curved LED screens bring a completely immersive and magical experience.

A Legend to Be Continued

Combining Eastern culture richness with Western extraordinary services, Grand Hyatt Xi'an offers each and every guest with an individualized experience that is elegant, luxurious and memorable. Looking ahead, Grand Hyatt will stay true to its vision of unlocking the extraordinary in every moment and join hands with Maike Group to explore exciting opportunities and open new chapters in its legendary journey of pursuing excellence.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels unlock the extraordinary in every moment by creating experiences beyond expectation. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to reflect its own distinct environment and provides a hub for travelers and locals alike. Grand Hyatt hotels exemplify the pursuit of life lived grandly offering guests superior service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. Grand Hyatt hotels stand to make every moment memorable through their commitment to #LivingGrand every day. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit www.grandhyatt.com.

About Maike Group

Founded in 1993, Maike Group is a comprehensive commodity ﬁnancial service provider integrating commodity trade, ﬁnancial services, trading platform, futures brokerage, asset management and modern logistics. Headquartered in Xi'an, Maike Group has more than 20 branches and representative ofﬁces in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and London and over 1,000 direct employees. In 2017, Maike Group ranked 190th with sales of RMB 79.2 billion in the "Top 500 Companies of China in 2017" list issued by China Enterprise Confederation / China Enterprise Directors Association ( CEC / CEDA ).

About Maike Center

Maike Center is the first steel-structure connected building in northwest China integrating three formats, an international superior 5 star office building, high-end bookstore, thematic shopping center, and Grand Hyatt Hotel. The project is situated at the southeastern corner of Jinye Road, Zhangba Road, the core area of Xi'an Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone attracting start-ups, and this area is believed to become a magnet for high-rise and grade-A office building in the foreseeable future.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timeless-splendor-meets-the-height-of-modern-comfort-in-legendary-xian-300635040.html

SOURCE Grand Hyatt Xi’an

Related Links

http://www.grandhyatt.com

