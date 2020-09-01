TinLof Technologies Unveils New Xerox® Products for South Florida's Document Services & Graphic Arts Needs

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TinLof Technologies, South Florida's most experienced company in Xerox® technology solutions, now offers a new and expanded array of color and monochrome products for clients' business.

Xerox® Office & Production Solutions is the single Xerox Authorized Agent for most of Broward and Miami Dade counties.

Color Products Offered:

Xerox® AltaLink C8100 Series: Ideal Color MFP for teams and work groups.

Xerox® PrimeLink C9065/C9070: Color MFP with support for 13 x 26 in. banner printing.

Xerox® Versant® 180 Press: Ultra HD resolution with four times more pixels than standard.

Xerox® Versant® 3100 Press: Fully automated color and production print optimization.

Xerox® Iridesse Production Press: Up to six inline dry ink stations.

Xerox iGen™ 5: 5th print station creates differentiation with high-value digital print enhancements.

Monochrome Products Offered:

Xerox® AltaLink B8100 Series: Robust black and white MFP for all office needs.

Xerox® PrimeLink B9100/B9110/B9125/B136: Black and white MFP with support for 13 x 26 in. banner printing.

Xerox Nuvera™ 200/288/314 EA: Rated speeds of 200, 288 or 314 ipm.

For a limited time only, TinLof is offering Pre-Owned Xerox® WorkCentre Color & B/W Multifunction Devices starting as low as $59.99 per month. These devices allow clients to copy, print, and scan to email. Copy and print on letter, legal, and tabloid sizes. These devices allow clients to secure print, delay print, and print from and scan to USB. Inventory is extremely limited. Inquire by calling 1 (855) 584-6563.

TinLof's modern and easy-to-use new website features product specifications, brochures, virtual demos, and videos. Find out more about any of the products at www.tinlof.com.

TinLof is the ONLY Xerox®-authorized agency for most of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Choose the best in document services and graphic arts for all of South Florida. With TinLof, clients get an international brand's power and expertise and a local business entrepreneur's special attention and keen regional knowledge.

What sets apart Xerox from competitors? Many customers say that the technology sets them apart. Innovation sets them apart. Xerox has a Smart controller that can process multiple print, copy, scan and fax functions simultaneously and its products have the unique ability to keep the paper path full at all times.

Xerox was awarded 584 U.S. utility patents last year. Together with its research partner Fuji Xerox, they hold about 8,600 active U.S. patents and continue to invest $1.4 billion each year in research and development. In 2007, they were awarded America's highest honor for a high-tech company, the National Medal of Technology.

For information, visit www.tinlof.com. Call TinLof at 1 (855) 584-6563 (TINLOF) or email [email protected]. Or go to 21011 Johnson Street, #124, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029.

