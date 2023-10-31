Tint World® continues North Carolina expansion with North Raleigh

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ eighth franchise location in the state will introduce their growing catalog of premium aftermarket solutions to drivers in Wake Forest and beyond.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues their rapid growth in North Carolina with the opening of their newest location in North Raleigh.

Tint World North Raleigh is owned by former software professional and entrepreneur Nicklaus Wynne. His location will introduce North Raleigh and neighboring communities to a robust selection of services and premium aftermarkets solutions such as custom audio and video systems, wheels and tires, security upgrades, industry leading window tinting, paint protection films and more.

"After building a successful career in IT and software, I realized it was time to invest in another passion of mine," Wynne said. "I've always loved automotive upgrades and aftermarket enhancements, and Tint World's stellar franchise model helped turn my hobby into a lucrative business opportunity. Our team of top-notch technicians and service experts are ready to meet the needs of drivers throughout North Raleigh and transform their dreams of customization into realities."

Wynne began his journey into franchise ownership during a special year for Tint World – the company's 40th anniversary.

"When we began speaking with Nicklaus in 2022, it was clear to us that he would be a fantastic culture fit and that his professional background would lend itself toward finding success in our system," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "We've poured years of work, testing and talent into creating a reliable system of repeatable process that is proven to not only work, but truly empower dedicated owners to create memorable experiences for their customers and enjoy life with a profitable business. As the latest member of our family, we welcome Nicklaus with open arms and look forward to hearing excellent stories about his service in the North Raleigh market."

Tint World North Raleigh, located at 13411 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 102, Raleigh, North Carolina 27614, serves the Raleigh, Wake Forest, Rolesville, Youngsville, Knightdale, Wyatt, and Neuse areas. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (919) 432-5334 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/north-raleigh-144/.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

