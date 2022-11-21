Tiny Homes Market to Grow by USD 4171.33 Mn From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tiny Homes Market share is set to increase by USD 4171.33 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 4% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Tiny Homes Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global tiny homes market as a part of the homebuilding market, within the overall global household durables industry. The global homebuilding market consists of companies engaged in the construction of single-family homes and multi-family homes, and home remodeling and renovation. Technavio calculates the global household durables market size based on the revenue generated by manufacturers of household durables. Growth in the global homebuilding market will be driven by various factors including the growth of the residential real estate industry, urbanization driving housing construction, and an increase in the adoption of green buildings.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Tiny Homes Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Tiny Homes Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!



Tiny Homes Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Tiny Homes Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Tiny Homes Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Tiny Homes Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the tiny home market compared to other regions. 57% growth will originate from North America . North America dominated the global tiny homes market in 2022, owing to factors such as the rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes. In recent years, countries in North America , such as the US and Canada , have witnessed a steady increase in the construction of tiny homes. The presence of leading vendors such as Skyline Champion Corp. and CMH Services Inc. in the region will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

The Tiny Homes Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Application and Product.

Revenue Generating Segment - The tiny home market share growth by the home use segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing home rental costs in various countries will drive the demand for tiny homes. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas , the year-over-year rental price growth will increase from 5.8%, as of June 2022 , to 8.4% as of May 2023 . Thus, owing to the increasing cost of renting a home, people may opt for tiny homes for residential purposes, which, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Tiny Homes Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The affordability by a mass section of the population is a key factor driving the global tiny homes market growth. Tiny homes are recognized as the most affordable housing system, preferred especially by Millennials.

Tiny homes are recognized as the most affordable housing system, preferred especially by Millennials. The high cost of constructing a conventional home exerts financial strain on the buyer. The material cost of constructing a two-story, 2,700-square-foot home is $130,000 - $140,000, which includes the foundation, roofing, side walls, framing, drywall, painting, and flooring.

- $140,000, which includes the foundation, roofing, side walls, framing, drywall, painting, and flooring. Hence, the high cost of conventional homes compels consumers to opt for tiny homes, thereby acting as a major driver for market growth. Thus, the affordability of tiny homes will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

The growing trend of customization will fuel the global tiny homes market growth. The rapid increase in competition among vendors has led them to offer customization and personalization services for tiny homes.

The rapid increase in competition among vendors has led them to offer customization and personalization services for tiny homes. The rapid evolution of tiny homes and increasing market competition have made it necessary for vendors to focus on strategies such as faster delivery, mass customization, and personalization.

This is primarily due to the advances in technology, add-on features, and equipment, as well as the need to adjust the shape, size, and color of the home as per the buyers' requirements.

Thus, the increasing focus on customized tiny homes according to the activities and requirements of customers is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The limited demand from developing economies is a major challenge to the global tiny homes market growth. People in developing countries have limited knowledge and awareness about the availability of such homes and prefer to buy conventional homes.

People in developing countries have limited knowledge and awareness about the availability of such homes and prefer to buy conventional homes. The lack of presence of major vendors, coupled with the low inclination among consumers to purchase such homes, acts as a major challenge for the market. For instance, low- and middle-income countries in South America and APAC lack the required infrastructure for such leisure homes.

and APAC lack the required infrastructure for such leisure homes. Hence, people in these countries prefer to stay in conventional on-site homes, which impedes the growth of the market.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic)

considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist tiny homes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tiny homes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tiny homes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tiny homes market vendors

Related Reports:

Home Service Market in US by Distribution Channel and Type – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the home service market in US segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and type (home care and design, repair and maintenance, HW and B, and others).

Online Home Service Market by Service and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers online home service market segmentations by Service (home care and design and repair and maintenance) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4171.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global tiny homes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global tiny homes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Home use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Home use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Home use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Home use - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home use - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial use - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial use - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Mobile tiny homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Mobile tiny homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Stationary tiny homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Stationary tiny homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Tiny House

Exhibit 108: American Tiny House - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 109: American Tiny House - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 110: American Tiny House - Key offerings

12.4 Aussie Tiny Houses

Exhibit 111: Aussie Tiny Houses - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 112: Aussie Tiny Houses - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 113: Aussie Tiny Houses - Key offerings

12.5 BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

Exhibit 114: BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 115: BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD. - Key offerings

12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 117: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cavco Industries Inc.

Exhibit 122: Cavco Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cavco Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Cavco Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Handcrafted Movement

Exhibit 125: Handcrafted Movement - Overview



Exhibit 126: Handcrafted Movement - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Handcrafted Movement - Key offerings

12.9 Heirloom Inc.

Exhibit 128: Heirloom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Heirloom Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Heirloom Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 ICON Technology Inc.

Exhibit 131: ICON Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: ICON Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: ICON Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 La Tiny House

Exhibit 134: La Tiny House - Overview



Exhibit 135: La Tiny House - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: La Tiny House - Key offerings

12.12 Meka Inc.

Exhibit 137: Meka Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Meka Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Meka Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Oregon Cottage Co.

Exhibit 140: Oregon Cottage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Oregon Cottage Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Oregon Cottage Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Skyline Champion Corp.

Exhibit 143: Skyline Champion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Skyline Champion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Skyline Champion Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Skyline Champion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Skyline Champion Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Tiny Home Builders

Exhibit 148: Tiny Home Builders - Overview



Exhibit 149: Tiny Home Builders - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Tiny Home Builders - Key offerings

12.16 Tiny SMART House Inc.

Exhibit 151: Tiny SMART House Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Tiny SMART House Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Tiny SMART House Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Exhibit 154: Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio