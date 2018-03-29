NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368762







According to "Global Tipper Truck Market By Vehicle Type, By Size, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023", tipper truck market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% by 2023, on the back of growing construction, infrastructure and mining sectors across the globe.Furthermore, continuing increase in road construction across major developing economies is likely to further boost tipper truck sales during the forecast period, globally.



Some of the major players operating in the global tipper truck market are OJSC Belaz, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, MAN Truck & Bus AG, Scania AB, Tata Motors Limited, AB Volvo and BEML Limited.



"Global Tipper Truck Market By Vehicle Type, By Size, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023", discusses the following aspects of tipper truck market globally:

•Tipper Truck Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Small, Medium & Large), By Size (4-Wheeler Rigid Tipper, 6-Wheeler Rigid Tipper, 8-Wheeler Rigid Tipper, etc.), By Application (Construction & Mining), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with tipper truck manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368762



