Tire Market in India (2018-2023): Focus on Vehicle Type, Demand Category, Radial vs Bias, Rim Size, Price Segment, Competition Forecast & Opportunities

The "India Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, MCV, Three-Wheeler, & Off-the-Road), By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement), By Radial vs Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.
Expanding vehicle fleet, surging new vehicle sales and booming construction industry are the major factors expected to boost demand for tires across India in the coming years. Moreover, growing urbanization and rising disposable income are likely to further steer growth in the country's tire market until 2023.
The report discusses the following aspects of tire market in India:
- Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, MCV, Three-Wheeler, & Off-the-Road), By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement), By Radial vs Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Brand Switching Attributes
4.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall
4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. India Tire Production Overview
6. India Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Three-Wheeler and Off-the-Road)
6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)
6.2.3. Radial vs Bias
6.2.4. By Rim Size
6.2.5. By Price Segment (Ultra-Budget, Budget, Premium)
6.2.6. By Company
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
7. India Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter and Moped)
7.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)
7.2.3. Radial vs Bias
7.2.4. By Rim Size
7.2.5. By Tire Size
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
8. India Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback/Sedan, SUV and Van)
8.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)
8.2.3. Radial vs Bias
8.2.4. By Rim Size
8.2.5. By Tire Size
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
9. India Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Light Truck & Pickup Truck, Light Bus)
9.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)
9.2.3. Radial vs Bias
9.2.4. By Rim Size
9.2.5. By Tire Size
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
10. India Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Truck, Bus)
10.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)
10.2.3. Radial vs Bias
10.2.4. By Rim Size
10.2.5. By Tire Size
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
11. India Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Load Carrier)
11.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)
11.2.3. Radial vs Bias
11.2.4. By Rim Size
11.2.5. By Tire Size
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
12. India Off-the-Road Tire Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Mining & Construction, Agriculture Vehicles, Others)
12.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)
12.2.3. Radial vs Bias
12.2.4. By Rim Size
12.2.5. By Tire Size
12.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
13. Import Export Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. MRF Limited
18.2. CEAT Limited
18.3. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
18.4. Bridgestone India Private Limited
18.5. Birla Tyres Limited
18.6. Goodyear India Limited
18.7. TVS Srichakra Limited
18.8. Apollo Tyres Ltd.
18.9. Continental India Limited
18.10. Balkrishna Industries Limited
19. Strategic Recommendations
20. Dealer & Distributor Network
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w98tvs/tire_market_in?w=5
