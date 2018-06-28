Tire Market in India (2018-2023): Focus on Vehicle Type, Demand Category, Radial vs Bias, Rim Size, Price Segment, Competition Forecast & Opportunities

According to the report, the tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.

Expanding vehicle fleet, surging new vehicle sales and booming construction industry are the major factors expected to boost demand for tires across India in the coming years. Moreover, growing urbanization and rising disposable income are likely to further steer growth in the country's tire market until 2023.



The report discusses the following aspects of tire market in India:

Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, MCV, Three-Wheeler, & Off-the-Road), By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement), By Radial vs Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Switching Attributes

4.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. India Tire Production Overview



6. India Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Three-Wheeler and Off-the-Road)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

6.2.3. Radial vs Bias

6.2.4. By Rim Size

6.2.5. By Price Segment (Ultra-Budget, Budget, Premium)

6.2.6. By Company

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



7. India Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter and Moped)

7.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

7.2.3. Radial vs Bias

7.2.4. By Rim Size

7.2.5. By Tire Size

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



8. India Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback/Sedan, SUV and Van)

8.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

8.2.3. Radial vs Bias

8.2.4. By Rim Size

8.2.5. By Tire Size

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



9. India Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Light Truck & Pickup Truck, Light Bus)

9.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

9.2.3. Radial vs Bias

9.2.4. By Rim Size

9.2.5. By Tire Size

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



10. India Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Truck, Bus)

10.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

10.2.3. Radial vs Bias

10.2.4. By Rim Size

10.2.5. By Tire Size

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



11. India Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Load Carrier)

11.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

11.2.3. Radial vs Bias

11.2.4. By Rim Size

11.2.5. By Tire Size

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



12. India Off-the-Road Tire Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Mining & Construction, Agriculture Vehicles, Others)

12.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

12.2.3. Radial vs Bias

12.2.4. By Rim Size

12.2.5. By Tire Size

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



13. Import Export Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. MRF Limited

18.2. CEAT Limited

18.3. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

18.4. Bridgestone India Private Limited

18.5. Birla Tyres Limited

18.6. Goodyear India Limited

18.7. TVS Srichakra Limited

18.8. Apollo Tyres Ltd.

18.9. Continental India Limited

18.10. Balkrishna Industries Limited



19. Strategic Recommendations



20. Dealer & Distributor Network



