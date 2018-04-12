LONDON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5376454



According to "China Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Radial Vs, Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023", tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% by 2023 in China.Rising automobile sales and increasing per capita income are the major factors boosting demand for tires across the country.



China's vehicle fleet size witnessed a radical increase during the past decade, which has been driving tire demand in the country.Moreover, ongoing development in both urban as well as rural areas and significant improvement in road infrastructure have been driving the expansion of automobile as well as the country's tire market over the years.



Some of the major players operating in China tire industry are: Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd., GITI Tire (China) Investment Company Ltd., Sailun Jinyu Group Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Ltd., Triangle Tire Co. Ltd., Hankook Tire China Co. Ltd., Double Coin Holdings Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber (China) Co. Ltd., Aelous Tyre Co. Ltd, and Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company, among others.



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with tire manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



