Tissue Ablation Market: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 8.0% - Global Industry Analysis to 2024

The report predicts the global tissue ablation market to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on global tissue ablation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024. The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America for the period of 2016 to 2024.

Tissue ablation is the process of eradication of unhealthy tissues to prevent disease proliferation. Tissue ablation is minimally invasive in nature and thus it is the most preferred choice of treatment. It uses Ultrasound, Radiofrequency, Microwave and many other methods for eradication of diseased tissues.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the tissue ablation methods include rapid increase in the occurrence of the chronic diseases, increase awareness & increased training programs conducted by device manufacturers for professionals on the usage of tissue ablation equipment. However high treatment cost, complications associated with ablation technologies and stringent regulatory policies may act as a restraint for the tissue ablation growth opportunities

In addition, increase in the demand for minimally invasive treatment options and increased government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies to further propel the market growth opportunities.

Among the regions, North America is expected to dominate the tissue ablation market during the forecast period. There is a substantial growth in this region, owing to increasing aged population, rise in the number of chronic diseases and existence of many local and international manufacturers of tissue ablation devices in this region. Asia pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Tissue Ablation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Tissue Ablation Market



4. Global Tissue Ablation Market by Type of Tissue Ablation

4.1. Urology

4.2. Ophthalmology

4.3. Oncology

4.4. Gynecology

4.5. Cosmetology

4.6. Cardiology



5. Global Tissue Ablation Market by Applications

5.1. Ultrasound Ablation

5.2. Radiofrequency Ablation

5.3. Microwave Ablation

5.4. Laser Based Ablation

5.5. EBRT

5.6. Hydrothermal Ablation

5.7. Cryoablation Devices



6. Global Tissue Ablation Market by Region 2018-2024



7. Companies Covered



Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

St Jude Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Alcon Inc.

Biosense Webster Inc.

Alpinion Medical System

C.R Bard Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77vhn4/tissue_ablation?w=5





SOURCE Research and Markets

