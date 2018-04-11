TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition

The Web Marketing Association (WMA), which was founded to help set a high standard for internet marketing and corporate web development on the World Wide Web, created the IAC Awards so companies and individuals could enter their best work to be judged against other work in its own industry. The IAC Awards provide an opportunity to highlight online advertising in 96 industries and nine online formats including, online ad, video, mobile, newsletter, email, and social media.

TMP Worldwide received a total of 18 different awards across 14 different categories for its work on behalf of their clients, including Best Employment Online Video, Best Employment Website and Best Employment Online Campaign, just to name a few.

"Creativity in employer branding continues to be smarter, technologically driven, attention grabbing and distinctive," said Russell Miyaki, senior vice president, Creative Services at TMP Worldwide. "As the global talent economy and consumer behavior shifts, so does the need to connect with candidates on their terms with consumer-centric employer brand experiences. We are once again honored and proud to be acknowledged by the IAC Awards."

