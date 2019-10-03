To Celebrate Their 15th Anniversary, PonyCycle® Launches U Series of Ride-on Horses and Unicorns

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with their mission of design and quality innovation that was established when the company debuted in 2003, PonyCycle® is introducing their U Series of ride-on horses and unicorns. A sixth-generation upgrade of the original classic "Best Toy for Kids" high-simulation ponies praised by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Amber Fillerup Clark, the Kardashian sisters and other celebrities, the U Series was developed to further enhance young children's riding and playing experiences.

Brown horse and unicorn

The U Series offers five styles – brown, chocolate brown and black ponies, as well as white and pink unicorns – with different sizes for children age 3-5 and 4-9. The new model's upgraded appearance, comfort, stability and performance is due to its enhanced internal and external design, more responsive pedals with a better foot-touch feeling, detachable halter, dirt-resistant black wheels, and an improved and fixed stop-ring. As with previous generations, the U Series is constructed with high-grade plush material and premium mechanical parts in compliance with ASTM-963 (US) and EN71-123 (Europe) safety requirements.

"Our mature technology, stable product performance, and effective quality control and after-sales service systems enable us to thoughtfully launch new-generation products to deliver simple, yet state-of-the-art, riding experiences," explained Nie Xuejun, CEO of PonyCycle, Inc.

Stimulating riding on a real pony, riders rise and fall in their saddles, with their feet on the pedals, to propel their high-simulation horses and unicorns and zebras forward in a gentle galloping motion. Users can steer left and right, with no batteries or electricity required, and horses are designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

"Our user-friendly PonyCycle toys are a fun way to improve kids' balance and coordination, stimulate their imaginations, and encourage them to be more active," added Xuejun. "Just imagine how excited your children will be when they get a PonyCycle toy this holiday season!"

To see PonyCycle's complete product line, visit www.ponycycle.us. To order via Amazon or Shopify, visit shop.ponycycle.com.

About PonyCycle

Conceptualized in 1995 when retired engineer Nie Wenlong wanted to create a realistic ride-on horse for his little grandson, his vision became reality five years later when he combined plush toy and mechanical design to invent a magic riding toy. In 2003, Wenlong's son established PonyCycle® to expand the product line and bring happiness to kids all over the world. Over the past 16 years, global distributors have sold more than 300,000 of PonyCycle's classic and premium high-simulation horses, unicorns and zebras to customers in 90 countries.

