TocMail Inc Extends Patented Phishing Protection to Email Attachments

MIAMI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TocMail Inc announces the release of TocMail 2.0. TocMail 2.0 introduces five new security features:

TocDocs: TocDocs are 100% malware-free replicas of PDF, Word, and Excel attachments. Also, the links in TocDocs are protected by TocMail's patented phishing protection. TocMail now provides protection against malware and phishing for both email messages and attachments.

AlienVault Integration: TocMail now integrates with AlienVault for automatic redirection to whitelisted final domains. This greatly expands TocMail's whitelist feature, providing the best possible user experience while maintaining the highest-level security.

Logical Server Units: TocMail's infrastructure now supports Logical Server Units. Every company is now assigned its own Logical Server Unit to provide maximum security, privacy, and customization.

FastMail Logical Server Unit: TocMail has allowed personal accounts via FastMail. Now TocMail's FastMail security runs as a Logical Server Unit. TocMail will soon be creating Logical Server Units for other personal email providers.

Color-Coded Verdicts: The safety level of the final destination is now represented in intuitive color codes.

"Most cybersecurity vendors say that data breaches are inevitable even when using their latest technology," said Michael Wood, TocMail Inc's CEO. "The vast majority of data breaches begin with a malicious email. With TocMail's patented technology, companies can finally keep attackers out of their network infrastructure, simply by accessing their emails through TocMail," he said.

Companies can use TocMail 2.0 free for 30 days without restriction. Registration is available at https://tocmail.net.

CONTACT:

TocMail Inc.

3901 NW 79th Ave

Suite 245 #873

Miami, FL 33166

305-728-2043

[email protected]

https://tocmail.net

