Tom Bartolomei Named President And Chief Operating Officer Of NAES

NAES CEO Bob Fishman added, "Tom has done a great job over the last four years of strengthening our business development efforts and improving our operational results on the power side of our business. I have confidence that he will apply his talents and achieve the same success with the growing industrial side of our company as well."

Mr. Bartolomei has over 25 years' experience in the global power generation and energy sectors spanning P&L leadership, business development, construction/fabrication, and strategic planning. Before joining NAES in 2014, he served as President and CEO of Eco Power Solutions, an early-stage technology provider of emissions control equipment to the fossil-fuel power generation sector, where he had responsibility for raising capital and maturing the technology for commercial adoption. He has also held executive-level positions at Alstom Power, Burns & Roe Enterprises and AREVA.

While at NAES, Mr. Bartolomei has focused on developing and leading commercial initiatives that support the overall strategic plan, including implementation of best commercial practices for each NAES business unit. He holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

An independent services company, NAES is dedicated to delivering value to facilities across the power generation, oil & gas, petrochemical, pulp & paper, and manufacturing industries. The company draws on its deep experience in operations, maintenance, fabrication, construction, engineering, and technical support to build, repair and operate plants that run safely, reliably, and cost-effectively. The NAES family of companies includes Greenberry Industrial, Olsson Industrial Electric, NAES Power Contractors, PurEnergy, E3 Consulting and Gridforce Energy Management.

NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 80 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.

