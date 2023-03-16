Tonantzin Casa de Café Beloved Denver Coffee House Opens Second Location in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder Public Library is proud to announce the opening of Tonantzin Casa de Café. Famous for its specialty coffee drinks inspired by Indigenous and Latin American traditions, the coffeehouse has opened a second location. The café can be found inside the Main Boulder Public Library (1001 Arapahoe Avenue) in the café space on the bridge over Boulder Creek. It is now serving a variety of specialty beverages, including the highly rated Horchata Latte and the Tonantzin Mocha Latte.

The café can be found inside the Main Boulder Public Library (1001 Arapahoe Avenue) in the café space on the bridge over Boulder Creek.

Tonantzin Casa de Café is a coffee shop and cafe serving a diverse selection of coffee and atole beverages, pastries, sandwiches, salads, pan dulce and other light fare for breakfast and lunch. Their mission is to honor and respect Latin American and Indigenous peoples' culinary legacies while nurturing community and connection. By creating a home-like space that exudes safety and comfort for all, relationships Café aims to help people build the relationships that will allow them to unite to catalyze positive change in our world.

Tonantzin Casa de Café's flagship location can be found in Denver's Santa Fe Art District (910 Santa Fe Drive, Unit 6, Denver, CO 80204), in addition to their new location in the Boulder Public Library (1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO 80302). More information about the coffeehouse, including a full menu, can be found online at https://tonantzincasadecafe.com/ .

Media Contact:

Cynthia Diaz

[email protected]

303-319-4660

SOURCE Tonantzin Casa de Café