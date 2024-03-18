Tonaquint Data Centers Secures Premier Partnership with Broadcom VMware to Provide Seamless Cloud Solutions

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonaquint Data Centers, a leading cloud services provider, announced its new Premier Partnership status as a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) with VMware by Broadcom in their Advantage Partner Program, succeeding the previous VMware VCSP program. This partnership enables Tonaquint to continue offering discounted pricing and global support for VMware solutions to its clients as VMware transitions to a subscription-based licensing model.

As many data center clients faced uncertainty amidst VMware's discontinued perpetual license program, this renewed partnership ensures Tonaquint can provide tailored guidance and cloud solutions to optimize costs and streamline the transition process. With extensive experience navigating complex cloud landscapes, Tonaquint offers clients the expertise to successfully adapt to evolving technological and licensing changes.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities this Premier Partnership unlocks for us to serve our clients better," said Carl Wilkins, VP of Cloud and Technology at Tonaquint. "We will leverage our years of experience to provide seamless and cost-effective cloud solutions as businesses navigate VMware's new subscription-based licensing."

As a Premier Partner, Tonaquint will have access to the latest VMware products, training and support to continue empowering businesses with secure and high-performing cloud environments. Whether migrating existing workloads or developing new cloud-native applications, Tonaquint offers migration, management and optimization services tailored to each client's unique needs.

With dedicated managed hosts proven to provide unmatched value compared to shared platforms under the new licensing model, Tonaquint makes cost-effective cloud simple. The company's structured migration process minimizes disruption, allowing clients to focus on business continuity.

Tonaquint welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with VMware by Broadcom while upholding its commitment to service excellence. Current and prospective clients can learn more about Tonaquint's tailored cloud solutions by contacting [email protected].

About Tonaquint

Tonaquint is the premier data center solutions provider for mid-market organizations in the Mountain West and Southwest regions of the United States.

Focused on a mission to serve emerging and developing markets with a full suite of best-in-class data center solutions that build infrastructure and economic vibrancy, Tonaquint provides scalable solutions for managing information technology infrastructure including colocation, IaaS, DRaaS and BaaS.

To learn more and get connected, visit tonaquint.com.

SOURCE Tonaquint