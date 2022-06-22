Tonya L. Blockton Releases Highly Anticipated 3rd Children's Book 'I Can Fly Really High'

GRAND BLANC, Mich., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHILDREN's book author Tonya L. Blockton is excited to announce the release of her third book 'I Can Fly Really High' on June 24, 2022.

Tonya L. Blockton is entirely self-published and with two children's workbooks available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online stores. Tonya has received incredible praise with her current series 'The Early Genius Educational Workbooks', which uniquely help accelerate a child's learning. Enhanced by the entertainment factor, not only are Tonya's books educational, they include rhyming, captivating pictures, diagrams, and activities. These are books children will engage in and develop excellent learning skills.

With years of experience as a pre-school teacher's assistant, Tonya could see that children love to learn, but often struggle in specific areas. She wanted to make a difference and spotted a gap in the market for educational workbooks. Tonya knew that workbooks could help children in a way that's engaging, enjoyable but still educational. Through this teaching approach, children became more confident in their overall ability to learn and apply the knowledge.

Through her books, suitable for children ages 3 and up, Tonya helps children develop their intellect in various ways. This includes memory building, sharpening fine motor skills and more. Children can also look forward to applying what they've learned through fun activities.

Now Tonya is proud to be releasing her new book 'I Can Fly Really High', which focuses on young boy who is special because he's the only one who can fly. He goes on an adventure to visit his friends and have a fun day. This rhyming book will be interesting to children 4 and up as they can read along.

Having been described as a modern-day Dr. Seuss, it's clear that Tonya has an innate skill and passion for her work. She is a Personal Finance Blogger, Poet and Author who graduated with an Associate's Degree in applied health sciences. Her main goal in life is to help people gain the knowledge to live a better life through her writing.

Some people believe, success means being rich and famous. To her, success is simply accomplishing a goal you set, no matter how big or small.

As a firm believer in how the way we think impacts all areas of our lives, Tonya comments: "You will only manifest a reflection of your mindset."

