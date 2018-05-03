TOP 20 MACHINE TO MACHINE (M2M) COMPANIES 2018

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in the Internet of Things (IoT), Connected Health, Car, Home, Aircraft & Industrial, Automotive, Retail, Energy, Utility & Security Applications



Report Details

The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global M2M market leaders. Visiongain assesses that the machine to Machine (M2M) market will generate revenues of $38 billion in 2018.



Report Scope

• Global M2M revenue forecasts

• Global M2M connections forecasts

• Profiles, M2M revenues, M2M connections, and market share and ranking and of the leading 20 M2M companies by revenues, and by connections.

- Aeris

- AT&T Inc

- Bharti Airtel

- China Mobile

- China Unicom

- Deutsche Telekom

- Koninklijke KPN

- Kore Telematics

- NTT DoCoMo

- Numerex

- Orange

- Rogers

- Sprint Corporation

- Telecom Italia

- Telefónica S.A.

- Telenor Group

- Verizon Communications

- VimpelCom

- Vodafone Group Plc

- Wyless



• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level M2M markets in the short and medium term



