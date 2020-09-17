Top 25 Markets Poised for High Growth in the Urban Rail Market: A Look at Key Projects and Emerging Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Growth Urban Rail Markets Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The urban rail market (metro rail/subway/rapid transit, light trail/tram/streetcar, and commuter rail/suburban rail) is poised for growth. Investments in the segment are being driven by an increasing awareness among city authorities and transport agencies that an efficient public transport system, including an urban rail system, is critical for the competitiveness of a city. Cities are looking at developing highly efficient and reliable urban rail systems, which means that there are construction opportunities as well as opportunities for equipment and technology providers. In the past few years, transport authorities/transit agencies have developed focused plans and city governments have introduced policy initiatives to stimulate investor interest. These industry and market forces are presenting sizeable business opportunities in the urban rail segment in both emerging and mature markets.

While opportunities exist, business leaders and investors are often faced with the tough challenge of which markets to focus on and where to invest. The recently launched High Growth Urban Rail Markets report analyses the top 25 markets with high growth potential in the urban rail segment. The report presents investment and expansion plans for urban rail networks in the top 25 markets (countries), and highlights business opportunities for contractors, investors, private operators, technology suppliers and consultants.

The report analyses the recent developments and drivers that will shape the future of these markets. It presents projections for the coming decade and highlights the broad outlook for these markets. It also presents a list of key upcoming (planned and proposed) urban rail projects in these markets.

The report has seven distinct sections.

Introduction

Industry dynamics and market forces

Forecast and outlook

Expected or planned investment in urban rail projects

Emerging opportunities and prospects

Key projects across high growth markets

Market profiles (top 25 countries)

Each market profile provides data and analysis on:

Developers

Key transit agencies/operators

Industry and regulatory structure

Investment estimates and projections

Network development and expansion plans

Funding and financing

Key projects and current status

Expected ridership

Emerging opportunities for operators, EPC contractors, rolling stock suppliers, railway system suppliers (signalling, fare systems, tracks, etc.) and consultants

Analysis of upcoming projects by type

Analysis of upcoming projects by status

Analysis of projects by expected completion

Expected investments in rolling stock, fare systems and technology

Recent developments and trends

Risks and challenges

Outlook

