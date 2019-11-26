Top 30 Innovative Endoscopy Product Profiles, 2019 - Growth Opportunities in AI-Enabled Endoscopy Image Analysis, Robotics, Endoscopy Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 30 Innovative Endoscopy Product Profiles, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for endoscopy devices is expected to grow from $43.40 billion in 2018 to $45.95 billion in 2019, representing a year-on-year growth rate of just 6.6%.



The endoscopy devices market, like most of the medical devices industry, is expected to experience slowing growth rates, in the traditional markets, across the flexible and rigid endoscopy, equipment, and accessories segments.



The top-ranked manufacturers like Olympus Corp, Karl Storz, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Boston Scientific are seeking new ways of competitive differentiation to help boost their growth in this market, by developing capabilities that are synergistic to their own portfolios and therefore can provide unique value propositions in endoscopy.



The question remains, how can they boost growth further, and capture higher market shares? The answer lies in innovation being driven predominantly by start-ups that attempt to transform endoscopy with the power of novel technologies.

Endoscopy is now seeing a new wave of innovation, unlike another seen before. The start-up boom, innovative technology developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), and the need for incumbents to think beyond product enhancements for competitive differentiation have all resulted in several new innovative products. The report has identified between 50 and 60 such innovative products for the endoscopy space, and has profiled the top 30 such products and their manufacturers.



The range of products covered include new endoscopy products, AI-enabled image analysis solutions, robotic solutions, advanced visualization solutions, and even therapy products for endoscopy. Some of these products have received regulatory approvals as well, in the United States, Canada, Europe, and even in some Asian countries, while the others are yet to receive any approval. These products, summarized in the study, are sure to change the paradigm of endoscopy in the near future.

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

This study covers profiles of the following endoscopy innovator companies, innovation hotspots in the endoscopy area, and key growth opportunities.



Each profile covers aspects of business: company overview, key statistics, company ownership, and funding details; product portfolio: key features and product attributes, appropriate imagery, approvals, enhancements, other specifications, pricing models; and also information on key partnerships, agreements, and growth strategy - to the extent publicly available, or can be discerned from other public information.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary - Product Overview

Market Overview

Innovation Timeline in the Endoscopy Market

Novel Innovation Areas - A Shifting Focus

Emerging Innovation Ecosystem - Start-ups and OEMs

Product and Company Profiles

Profile 1: NinePoint Medical

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

NvisionVLE Imaging System - Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

Growth Strategy

Profile 2 - SpectraScience

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

WavSTAT4 Optical Biopsy System - Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

WavSTAT4 Optical Biopsy System - Growth Strategy

Profile 3 - Avantis Medical Systems Inc.

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Third Eye Panoramic Device - Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

Growth Strategy

Profile 4 - Transenterix

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

Growth Strategy

Profile 5 - RFPi Inc.

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

iCertainty - Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

Growth Strategy

Profile 6 - Virtual Incision Corporation

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

Growth Strategy

Profile 7 - MedicalTek Co. Ltd.

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

Growth Strategy

Profile 8 - CTA

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

Growth Strategy

Profile 9 - 4Quant

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

Growth Strategy

Profile 10 - Perceive3D

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Product Attributes

Key Partnerships and Agreements

Growth Strategy

Profile 11 - 3D Integrated

Business Overview

Profile 12- Virgo AI

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Growth Strategy

Profile 13 - Check-Cap

Business Overview

Growth Strategy

Profile 14- Lumendi

Business Overview

Growth Strategy

Profile 15 - Interscope Inc.

Business Overview

Growth Strategy

Profile 16 - Ambu

Business Overview

Growth Strategy

Profile 17 - Creo Medical

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Growth Strategy

Profile 18 - Norgine B.V.

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Growth Strategy

Profile 19 - GI View Ltd.

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Growth Strategy

Profile 20 - Motus GI

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Growth Strategy

Profile 21 - Boston Scientific

Business Overview

Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy

Growth Strategy

Profile 22 - Ovesco

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Growth Strategy

Profile 23 - Saneso

Business Overview

Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy

Growth Strategy

Profile 24 - Docbot

Business Overview

Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy

Growth Strategy

Profile 25 - Cook Medical

Business Overview

Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy

Growth Strategy

Profile 26 - Auris Health (JnJ)

Business Overview

Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy

Growth Strategy

Profile 27 - VTM Technologies

Business Overview

Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy

Profile 28 - Surgical Synergy

Business Overview

Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy

Profile 29 - Mirai Medical

Business Overview

Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy

Profile 30 - Xion Medical

Business Overview

Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy

Growth Strategy

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Identifying Innovation Hotspots

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-Enabled Endoscopy Image Analysis

Growth Opportunity 2 - Robotics

Growth Opportunity 3 - Endoscopy Products



