Top 5 Disruptive Trends Driving the Growth of Connected Truck Telematics Market in 2018

Globally, OEMs will look to capitalize on the inclination towards complete digitization as this will have a major bearing on the evolution of the transport and logistics industry post 2018. As the trucking industry moves closer to complete connectivity and pacing gradually towards autonomous technology, data privacy and cyber security takes the center stage. The entry of non-traditional telematics companies, the deepening engagement with smart cities, and the development of open telematics platforms against a backdrop of intensifying digitization will shape market dynamics. Such trends will create notable challenges but, equally, significant opportunities for growth. At the same time, mergers & acquisitions will emerge as a go-to strategy for market leaders to rapidly increase their installed base and fast-track future expansion.

Learn about disruptive trends driving the connected truck telematics market in 2018, and its perceived importance across regions.

Learn about regional market outlooks and implications behind vendors' pursuit of emerging markets and global coverage

Identify the challenges and familiarity of fleet telematics across Europe and Americas from the Essence Frost & Sullivan's Voice of Customer Research.

Identify opportunities and market growth indicators of regional fleet telematics players (market share, and Y-o-Y growth)

Learn about the detailed analysis of service revenue and global connected LCV, M/HCV telematics penetration

