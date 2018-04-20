Top 6 Digital Launches Top6Debt.com, Top6Health.com and Top6Software.com in the Second Quarter

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 6 Digital Enterprises, a Pennsylvania-based digital arbitrage shop, focuses on delivering high-quality leads to online advertisers. Through forward-thinking strategies, Top6Digital is able to acquire highly motivated customers at below-market prices and "unlock digital value" that others cannot see. The company started the second quarter with a bang by announcing the launch of three new web verticals: Top6Health, Top6Debt and Top6Software.

Top6Software.com is focused on providing content and expert reviews for project management and password manager software. Top6Debt.com is focused on providing content and expert reviews for mortgages, personal loans and debt consolidation. Top6Health.com is focused on providing content and expert reviews for under-served categories including infant car seats, electric toothbrushes and cold medicine.

"Digital marketing today extends to every corner of the globe and businesses are using it in new and innovative ways to change how customers are served," said Peter Caruso of Top6Digital.com, "We are constantly betting on our ability to sniff out online leads and generate sales for businesses at a cheaper cost than the advertisers are willing to pay for those leads."

Top 6 Digital focuses on generating high-quality converting leads for leading online advertisers. The Top 6 Digital strategy is based on a proven track record of combining market insight, disciplined risk management and strong advertiser relationships to exploit attractive relative-value opportunities.

About Top 6 Digital

We are dedicated to producing exceptional returns for our advertisers by strictly adhering to mathematical and statistical methods. Using our sector knowledge, we source and drive highly motivated customers to leading global advertisers. Using our web properties, we have the ability to deliver and scale large volumes of potential customers using our "proprietary digital arbitrage" and forward-thinking strategies to "unlock digital value" that others cannot see.

For more information, please contact Peter Caruso at leads@top6digital.com.

Related Images

top6digital-com.png

Top6Digital.com

Top 6 Digital focuses on generating high-quality converting leads for leading online advertisers. The Top 6 Digital strategy is based on a proven track record of combining market insight, disciplined risk management and strong advertiser relationships to exploit attractive relative value opportunities.

top6health-com.png

Top6Health.com

Top6Health.com is focused on providing content and expert reviews for under-served categories including infant car seats, electric toothbrushes and cold medicine.

top6software-com.png

Top6Software.com

Top6Software.com is focused on providing content and expert reviews for project management and password manager software.

top6debt-com.png

Top6Debt.com

Top6Debt.com is focused on providing content and expert reviews for debt consolidation, mortgages and personal loans.

Related Links

Sussex Funding

Top 6 Electric Toothbrushes

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-6-digital-launches-top6debtcom-top6healthcom-and-top6softwarecom-in-the-second-quarter-300633541.html

SOURCE Top 6 Digital Enterprises

Related Links

http://Top6Digital.com

