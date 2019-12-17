Top 7 Global Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers: Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus Report, 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 annual edition of this report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers.

The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading Global Truck manufacturers for the near to medium-term horizon. The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the Industry OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:

Product Portfolio & its Strategic Positioning

Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments & Programs

Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management

Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies

Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis

Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength

Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity

Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets, Segments & Market Share

Overall Strategy Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities

Key Highlights



Demand for Medium & Heavy Trucks starts to trudge downhill across North America & Europe after a period of strong activity over the recent years

& after a period of strong activity over the recent years Industry OEMs focused on aligning production output with the demand levels while continuing to invest in technologies for the future

Complex & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by the ongoing wave of protectionism, trade wars and slowing down of world economy pose serious challenges over the near term

Trucking industry on the cusp of a technology-led transformation phase with the electrification of trucks almost nearing the inflection point

The battle for electric trucks getting fierce with leading industry incumbents facing a serious challenge from start-ups and new industry entrants

OEMs continuing to integrate an array of sensors, equipment & technologies on-board trucks which is likely to lead to the evolution of a number of new business models & concepts

The trucking industry's development and evolution over the medium term is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been evolving rapidly and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace

Development of Services Business, Flexibility of Production Systems, Tight Cost Controls while continuing to Invest in the Right Technologies for the future are going to be key priorities for the OEMs over the near term

Relevance & Usefulness

Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes

Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - World's 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated & Negated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 7 Leading Truck OEMs - Near to Medium Term

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives

Section 8: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 10: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 11: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Strategic Outlook through 2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook for Medium & Heavy Trucks

Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2026

