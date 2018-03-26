Top Atlanta Landscape Architecture Firm Teams in Master Plan For New Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta Hospital

Set to deliver in 2025, the new campus will span 70-acres in Brookhaven, Ga. This new state-of-the-art facility uses Georgia's natural palette to assist the needs of CHOA patients, families and staff and will include gathering spaces, planted areas, water features, two miles of walking paths and a variety of gardens providing spaces to recharge, socialize, eat and relax. In addition to the interactive elements, HGOR conceptualized a functioning landscape which helps to filter storm water, improve the surrounding landscape and increase biodiversity throughout the campus.

"Given the research and the hospital's goal to serve children, we knew this design needed to incorporate nature as much as possible while also considering how the staff would be most efficient," said HGOR principal Bob Hughes. "After understanding the effects of the natural environment on the healing process, we also found that doctors work quicker and more efficiently moving vertically rather than down long hallways. To complement the research, our goal was to place the hospital in a landscape, not on a landscape to create a compact footprint which preserves 20-acres of the site as a parklike campus."

For additional information about the project, please visit: https://www.choa.org/about-us/newsroom/childrens-healthcare-of-atlanta-unveils-north-druid-hills-campus-plans

Founded in 1992, HGOR provides clients with innovative planning solutions by marrying the needs of citizens, taxpayers and businesses with stewardship for the environment. Based in Atlanta, HGOR is an internationally recognized landscape architecture and planning firm operating on a philosophy of addressing the social, economic and environmental issues of each project. As assignments often come to HGOR in the form of problem statements, their team works to find solutions that resolve the specific needs of an assignment in concert with the larger imperative and solutions that produce remarkable places of lasting value. For more information, please visit http://www.hgor.com.

