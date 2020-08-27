Top Bridal Designer Gifts 50 Free Wedding Gowns to Essential Workers, First Responders, Teachers & Nurses

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madeline Gardner believes in love.

"We launched the Leading with Love campaign to honor and celebrate the heroic women making a difference on the frontlines," said Madeline Gardner, Designer and Creative Director for Morilee, one of the most recognized bridal gown companies in the world. This social media campaign launched in April was created to give away free bridal gowns. "We wanted to reach brides-to-be who were serving their communities with love, compassion, and courage by giving them something that could make a big difference in their lives, which have been turned upside down!"

She continues, "So many women across the country have stepped up during these unprecedented times to best serve their communities all while reworking or postponing their wedding plans. We were flooded with hundreds of nominations made by friends, family and coworkers, each describing exemplary women each with heart-warming stories. Nominees included women who were social workers, military pilots, nurses, EMTs and teachers," Gardner reports. "It was a thrill to gift 50 of these well-deserving women. Each with a story. I was so proud to play a part in their wedding dream."

Gardner's team at Morilee and their retail partners spent hours with each winner helping them choose their most flattering gown, making arrangements for try-ons, fittings and alterations, all while observing local pandemic protocols. "We support our retailers 100%," Gardner adds. "They are our partners in dream-fulfillment!

Gardner makes it a point to stay connected with her local retail partners across the country by having weekly Zoom meetings to listen and learn about the ways they are tackling the pandemic and shifting industry trends.

"I've even designed a new collection called, "The Other White Dress," Madeline Gardner shares, "that addresses market trends and what is happening in today's world. These dresses are for brides whose larger wedding celebrations have been postponed but are going ahead with a civil ceremony at a small venue or even their backyards. While being respectful of pandemic restrictions, they still want to wear something special and unique for that day." Some of this Collection are tea-length or just below the knee, they're made of satin and crepe, plus embroidered straps and crystals. "When 2021 comes, our brides are going all out for their wedding celebration with beaded gowns, trains and sparkling glam!"

For more than 25 years, Madeline Gardner has designed collections of popularly priced bridal, bridesmaids, prom, Quinceañera, mother of the bride and evening dresses at Morilee.

Madeline Gardner has been featured in hundreds of magazines and recently participated in a live Zoom wedding on The Tamron Hall Show; plus, she has designed all of the gowns worn for a Valentine's Day live-wedding on Fox & Friends and entertained Access Hollywood viewers as she sketched Meghan Markle's two wedding gowns live-on-air.

