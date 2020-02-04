Top Bridal Designer Offers Her Top 7 Gown Trends for 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Who better than that actual designer Madeline Gardner to share and forecast the wedding gown trends for 2020 as Engagements are sky-high, Valentine's Day is on the horizon and Spring just around the corner?

"Our message is clear: I design many types of gowns to compliment the varied types of brides, themes and diversified trends. I get inspired when I think that every gown and each bride has a story," Gardner shares.

Whimsical Skirt with Plunging V Neckline Super Wow Train with Voluminous Sleeves

Watch for:

1. Plunging Backs and Plunging v-necklines. Morilee goes deep.

2. Whimsical Skirts. Fairytale weddings are very popular.

3. Ball Gowns! Think "Tara" large, whooshing and whirling or layers of soft tulle with flowing, layered skirts.

4. Super Wow, dramatic trains that tell a story. Remember Meghan Markle's veil featuring gorgeous, intricate embroidery specifically with the signature flowers from all of the countries in the British Commonwealth. Well, since then, brides have been eyeing sweep and fishtail to statement-making trains. Personalization and customization is happening where brides are adding touching details to the fabric of their wedding dress.

5. Beyond the Veil. Sophisticated, classic silhouettes are trending. Paired with lace-edged, long dramatic statement veils. Nostalgic or embellished, veils are available in different lengths, shapes and color.

6. Voluminous Puff sleeves. Dreamy. Romantic. Detachable.

7. Sexy, lingerie bodices. See-through ideal for beach and beachy weddings

More images available upon request: Maury@MauryRogoffPR.com

Madeline Gardner has been sketching, designing and manufacturing bridal gowns, prom and Quinceañera dresses for more than 25 years at Morilee. Gardner is the wedding designer who, on Access Hollywood, famously sketched Meghan Markle's wedding gown and second gown directly from the TV coverage, putting them into production and had them on Morilee's website within 10 days of the Royal Wedding.

www.morilee.com

Media Contact:

Maury Rogoff

233572@email4pr.com

(917)865-7530

SOURCE Madeline Gardner