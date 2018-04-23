Top CRNA Programs Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan.com

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Certified Nurse Anesthetists administer 32 million anesthetics to patients throughout America. The CRNA credential was created in 1956, but the profession has existed for more than a century. That longevity speaks volumes about job security!

What's more, the job growth for CRNA's from 2014 to 2024 is 31%, almost double that of an RN at 16%. It is a distinguished career, it plays a role in thousands of medical procedures every single day, and the field is booming. In light of that, many nurses are driven to pursue a career as a CRNA. With hundreds of degree programs available, that selection process can be tricky. OnlineCollegePlan seeks to take some of that pressure off of prospective students in a recent college ranking, the Top 30 Best CRNA Schools with Online Programs. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/best-crna-schools-online-programs/

Schools across America have begun adding online CRNA programs to their curriculum to draw in more students that are passionate about fulfilling the role. Many students are working as RNs in hospitals, clinics, and more when they decide to take the plunge into furthering their education. Nurses typically work 12 hours shifts and must be available on a rotating basis, 24/7, 365 days a year. It is one of the busiest professions, and there is a drastic shortage of nurses in the country. Being a nurse is an incredibly demanding job, and not many of those people have the time to set aside and attend a traditional brick-and-mortar college. Online CRNA programs will provide the opportunity for these professionals to pursue their goals without putting their entire careers on hold as they're created to be flexible. Many of the programs in this ranking are asynchronous and require very minimal (if any) face-to-face meetings for students.

The University of Pennsylvania ranked number one in this article, based on the methodology that the research editor used. To calculate the final score (out of a possible 200 points) the Freshman Retention Rate and Graduation Rate were added together. UPenn's CRNA program is a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesia, but that is just one example of the several types of degrees ranked in this article, which also includes Master's degrees and other doctoral-level options that lead to a career as a CRNA.

Here are the top schools in descending order:

30. Central Connecticut State University (New Britain, CT)

29. University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ)

28. Florida International University (University Park, FL)

27. East Carolina University (Greenville, NC)

26. University of Detroit Mercy (Detroit, MI)

25. Union University (Jackson, TN)

24. University of Tennessee, Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

23. University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH)

22. University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, AL)

21. Saint Vincent College (Latrobe, PA)

20. University of Iowa (Iowa City, IA)

19. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

18. University at Buffalo (Buffalo, NY)

17. University of South Carolina (Columbia, SC)

16. Bryan College of Health Sciences (Lincoln, NE)

15. Samford University (Homewood, AL)

14. Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, VA)

13. Texas Christian University (Fort Worth, TX)

12. University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Minneapolis, MN)

11. Rutgers University-New Brunswick (New Brunswick, NJ)

10. University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus (Pittsburgh, PA)

9. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, OH)

8. Gonzaga University (Spokane, WA)

7. Northeastern University (Boston, MA)

6. Emory University (Atlanta, GA)

5. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA)

4. Georgetown University (Washington, DC)

3. Columbia University in the City of New York (New York, NY)

2. Duke University (Durham, NC)

1. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA)

