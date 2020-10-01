Top Dog And Cat Costumes For Halloween 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is NOT cancelled for pets. Kostumed , the 'pet-first' costume destination announces the most wanted pet costumes for Halloween 2020. In addition to popular character costumes, 'sidekick' styles and pet/ human twinning options, these are the best-selling dog and cat costumes of the season:

TOP 5 DOG COSTUMES FOR HALLOWEEN 2020

TOP 5 CAT COSTUMES FOR HALLOWEEN 2020

Princess Leia Star Wars has always been a top-seller all around; especially for cats



Walking Teddy Bear not just a dog favorite; high comfort level for cats too



Superman Cape a costume without the whole costume



Puss In Boots the perfect costume for a cat



Yoda a perennial best-seller

"The demand for new and innovative pet costumes is at an all-time high. Kostumed has seen huge growth for big dogs (XXL & XXXL) and for cat costumes - previously overlooked categories. While most of these animals don't dress up throughout the year, Halloween is the exception to wear a costume," said Kevin Botero, Founder of Kostumed.

ABOUT KOSTUMED

Kostumed is the first 'pet-first', human second costume website that includes all pets in the celebration, everywhere. Because shopping for pets requires more detailed product information than shopping for yourself, Kostumed focuses on comfort, inclusivity and eco-friendly shipping. Our mission is to offer the best available selection of pet costumes and provide a pet-first experience, always!

