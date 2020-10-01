Top Dog And Cat Costumes For Halloween 2020
'Pet-First' Online Costume Destination Announces Most-Wanted Styles of the Season
Oct 01, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is NOT cancelled for pets. Kostumed, the 'pet-first' costume destination announces the most wanted pet costumes for Halloween 2020. In addition to popular character costumes, 'sidekick' styles and pet/ human twinning options, these are the best-selling dog and cat costumes of the season:
TOP 5 DOG COSTUMES FOR HALLOWEEN 2020
- The Beast, Beauty and the Beast with Belle and Beast being a fan favorite for two pets
- Deadly Doll Chucky gained popularity when a video of a dog running in it went viral
- US Postal Service Mail Carrier reached the top five this year
- Walking Teddy Bear the most size-inclusive costume for every dog from XS - XXXL
- Vet Doctor a best-seller since the beginning of Covid-19
TOP 5 CAT COSTUMES FOR HALLOWEEN 2020
- Princess Leia Star Wars has always been a top-seller all around; especially for cats
- Walking Teddy Bear not just a dog favorite; high comfort level for cats too
- Superman Cape a costume without the whole costume
- Puss In Boots the perfect costume for a cat
- Yoda a perennial best-seller
"The demand for new and innovative pet costumes is at an all-time high. Kostumed has seen huge growth for big dogs (XXL & XXXL) and for cat costumes - previously overlooked categories. While most of these animals don't dress up throughout the year, Halloween is the exception to wear a costume," said Kevin Botero, Founder of Kostumed.
ABOUT KOSTUMED
Kostumed is the first 'pet-first', human second costume website that includes all pets in the celebration, everywhere. Because shopping for pets requires more detailed product information than shopping for yourself, Kostumed focuses on comfort, inclusivity and eco-friendly shipping. Our mission is to offer the best available selection of pet costumes and provide a pet-first experience, always!
SOURCE Kostumed