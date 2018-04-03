Top Luxury Hotel Design Trends for 2018; 3,000 Hospitality Interior Designers, Architects, Owners, Developers, Operators Gather in L.A. for One of the Biggest Hospitality Design Events of the Year

Global industry leader, international luxury hotel and resort designer Todd-Avery Lenahan, founder and principal of TAL Studio (TAL-Studio.com), is a lead guest speaker moderating one of the most highly anticipated discussions affecting the global design industry today; How Not to Sell Yourself Short: Protecting Your Intellectual Property (April 5, 1:30 PM PT)

Worldwide influencer of luxury design and elevated experiences for some of the world's best known luxury brands and as designer to 12 of the Forbes list of 1,000 wealthiest entrepreneurs in the world, Lenahan says ultra-luxury trends are now impacting the look, layout and level of elevated service more than ever as they shape new top-of-the-market hotels, restaurants and branded luxury named residences and says, "The definition of luxe today on behalf of highly discerning clients around the world and several of the highest-net worth individuals, is about access to experiences on your own terms, in your own time and having it fully anticipate your needs, desires and values."

Todd-Avery Lenahan is available for interviews at Theater A

April 5 |TAL-Studio.com | 702. 888.5000

ABOUT TAL STUDIO:

TAL Studio is a worldwide leading luxury hospitality design firm for hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, entertainment spaces, private jets, yachts, branded residences and estates. Founder and principal, international luxury hotel and resort designer Todd-Avery Lenahan has amassed over 50 awards for global design excellence for some of the world's leading luxury properties and developments, including a multitude of global locations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Wynn Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Nobu Hospitality, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Viceroy Hotels, The Walt Disney Company, and Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and many more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-luxury-hotel-design-trends-for-2018-3000-hospitality-interior-designers-architects-owners-developers-operators-gather-in-la-for-one-of-the-biggest-hospitality-design-events-of-the-year-300623909.html

SOURCE TAL Studio

Related Links

http://www.tal-studio.com

