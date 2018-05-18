Top Technologies in Advanced Manufacturing and Automation 2018: Cognitive Manufacturing, Metal 3D Printing, Hybrid Manufacturing and Nanofabrication Drive Growth in the Manufacturing Sector

Industries today are in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) driven by the use of smart connected devices. IoT solutions are moving towards integrating machines, services, and products leveraging big data analytics to obtain useful data through intelligent networks. Key benefits include: customization, improved productivity and efficiency, and reduced cost.



The technology and innovation research report covers the top 10 Advanced Manufacturing and Automation technologies that will have highest impact in the near-to medium-term. Key technologies in the Advanced Manufacturing and Automation cluster were evaluated to arrive at the top 10 technologies for 2018. The research service assesses technologies from various aspects such as nature of disruption, key technology drivers, market potential, patents, funding, applications and megatrends impacted.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



1.1 What is the Next Big Thing in Manufacturing?

1.2 The Road Ahead

2. Collaborative Robots

2.1 Collaborative Robots will Disrupt the Manufacturing Industry

2.2 Korea Leads the Percentage of Robot Installation Globally

2.3 China's Efforts to Lead in Robotics is Evident with the Number of Patents Published

2.4 Apart From Manufacturing; Construction, Agriculture, Law Enforcement, and Healthcare will have High Impact

2.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

3. Cognitive Manufacturing

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Enables Developments in Cognitive Manufacturing

3.2 Collaboration Strategy is Accelerating Commercialization Activities

3.3 Robotics and Artificial Intelligence are Key Research Focus Areas

3.4 Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense are High Growth Sectors

3.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

4. Metal 3D Printing

4.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

4.2 Cost-effective Powdered Metal Materials are Gaining Increased Interest

4.3 Increase in Seed Funding to Develop Cost-Effective Metal Parts for Aerospace Applications

4.4 Aerospace, Industrial, Medical, and Automotive are High Growth Markets

4.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



5. Nanofabrication

5.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

5.2 Market Potential - Healthcare and Electronics will Drive Growth

5.3 Nano Systems and Nano-robots are Garnering Increased Interest from Multiple Stakeholders

5.4 Self-repairing Structures, Metalmaterials, and Flexible Electronics are High Impact Applications

5.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



6. Hybrid Manufacturing

6.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

6.2 Aerospace is the Key Market for Hybrid Manufacturing

6.3 Steady Growth in Multi-materials Manufacturing is a Key Focus Area for Patent Filing

6.4 Aerospace, Oil Field Sectors have High Growth Opportunity

6.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

7. Big Area Additive Manufacturing

7.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

7.2 Market Potential: Large-scale Parts Manufacturing are Expected to Account 10%

7.3 Funding and Patent Scenario: China and Japan are Major Contributors of Driving Developments

7.4 Stakeholder Ecosystem

7.5 Aerospace and Automotive are High Growth Markets

8. Automated Optical Metrology

8.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

8.2 Benefits and Impact: Automotive and Aerospace are High Impact Industries

8.3 Stronger Regulations in the US Drive the Need for High-precision Inspection Solutions

8.4 White Light and 3D Laser Scanners are Key Focus Areas

8.5 Near-term Impact Assessment: Aerospace will be a Major Adopter

8.6 Stakeholder Ecosystem

9. Self-piercing Rivet

9.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

9.2 Market Potential: The US and China are High Growth Regions

9.3 Funding and Patent Scenario: Light Weighting Trend will Drive Innovations

9.4 High Adoption in Luxury Vehicle Market

9.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

10. Advanced Lithography

10.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

10.2 Key Factors Driving and Hindering Adoption

10.3 Patent Trend Analysis and Funding Scenario

10.4 Stakeholder Ecosystem

10.5 Market Potential: 5G Chipsets will Envision High Impact

10.6 Application Diversity: Circuit Miniaturization will be a Key Driving Factor for Adoption

11. Agile Robots

11.1 Robots with Enhanced Flexibility and Agility Encourage Technology Development

11.2 Enhanced Agility Offered by Robots can Revolutionize the Defense Sector

11.3 Flexibility and Agility Features are Driving R&D

11.4 Homeland Security, Manufacturing, and Space Exploration will have High Impact apart from Military and Defense

11.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qsg5j6/top_technologies?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-technologies-in-advanced-manufacturing-and-automation-2018-cognitive-manufacturing-metal-3d-printing-hybrid-manufacturing-and-nanofabrication-drive-growth-in-the-manufacturing-sector-300650913.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

