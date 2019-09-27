TOP100 Employers for Diversity in 2019 according to D&I Mavens research

Diversity and Inclusion Mavens and their confidential partner anonymously interviewed tens of thousands of employees from many of the world's most recognized brands. Anonymity ensured that the integrity of the scoring system was not skewed out of fear of possible retribution from employers.

Brands were scored on the following criteria:

Organization-wide Diversity

Diversity in Leadership

Overall Inclusiveness

Availability of Diversity and Inclusion Resources & Programs

Ability to Balance Work and Life

360° Organizational Buy-In

Employees were instructed to score questions related to each category on a scale of 1 to 10 and a final score and report card was generated once all the polls were tallied. TOP100 awardees can purchase their score and report card directly on the Diversity Stars website. Once purchased, companies will have the option to post their score and report card on their TOP100 profiles.

About DiversityStars.com | Diversity and Inclusion Mavens

Diversity & Inclusion Mavens are advocates on a mission to amplify the efforts of Diversity and Inclusion Leaders who evangelize a culture where everyone has a voice and is respected. Each year we recognize the TOP50 Most Influential Diversity Stars, TOP50 CEOs Driving Diversity and the TOP100 Employers for Diversity. We also organize the Retreat for Diversity which brings together global thought leaders to share their insights by moderating interactive roundtable discussions, sitting on expert panels and delivering thought leadership presentations. These retreats also feature an awards dinner gala and sensational after parties. Hosted in private mansions around the world, we create an inspiring atmosphere that is far more interesting and comfortable than standard hotel ballrooms or exhibition halls. Our next Retreat for Diversity will be in March 11-12, 2020, in Beverly Hills, CA. Subscribe to our e-newsletter to keep informed.

