PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 6 Debt, a new Top 6 Digital venture, has finalized its top six nominees for the Graphite Funding Reviews. The nominees will be announced on May 15, 2018, and the award winner will be announced via social media on June 15, 2018.

Top 6 Debt supports a fair and inclusive financial marketplace that creates opportunities for all consumers. The 2008 housing crash created financial devastation for all income levels, however, it was particularly painful for lower- and moderate-income families.

'The purpose of the Graphite Funding Lending Award is to recognize lending success and responsibility,' said Peter Caruso of Top 6 Digital. 'It acknowledges outstanding lending programs while demonstrating sound financial performance. Awards will be given in three categories - Debt Consolidation, Personal Loans, and Mortgage Lending.'

Eli Cohen explains why the name Top 6 Debt Graphite Funding Award was chosen. "Graphite derivatives are the world's strongest materials. Graphite is an excellent conductor of heat and electricity, is corrosion and heat resistant and is also strong and light. Graphite Funding is used in everything today from pencils to nuclear power. Graphite is the ultimate and best material and our Graphite Funding committee is looking for the ultimate and best lenders."

In order to qualify for the Graphite Funding Lending Award, a company must commit to excellence in the following categories:

1) a commitment to customer satisfaction;

2) a commitment to social and ethical lending;

3) a commitment to resolving consumer complaints;

4) a commitment to thinking outside the box;

5) a commitment to technology and innovation; and

6) a commitment to career advancement

The online lending marketplace is growing stronger by the day and the Top6Debt.com mission is to continue to evaluate and provide market insight for popular companies like FSB Lending, Guide to Lenders, Greenlink Financial, Pacific Debt, Stallion Lending, Peak Lending Network, PersonalLoans.com and more.

About Top 6 Digital

Top 6 Digital focuses on generating high-quality converting leads for leading online advertisers. The Top 6 Digital strategy is based on a proven track record of combining market insight, disciplined risk management and strong advertiser relationships to exploit attractive relative-value opportunities.

We are dedicated to producing exceptional returns for our advertisers by strictly adhering to mathematical and statistical methods. Using our sector knowledge, we source and drive highly motivated customers to leading global advertisers. Using our web properties, we have the ability to deliver and scale large volumes of potential customers using our "proprietary digital arbitrage" and forward-thinking strategies to "unlock digital value" that others cannot see.

Top6Debt.com is focused on providing content and expert reviews for mortgages, personal loans and debt consolidation. Top6Software.com is focused on providing content and reviews for popular software categories including project management tools and password manager applications. Top6Health.com is focused on providing content and reviews for under-served categories including infant car seats, electric toothbrushes and cold medicine reviews.

