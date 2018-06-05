Topbit now Launches Real-time Chart & Prices of All Major Exchange for Free

Furthermore, substantial information gives real-time exchange information utilizing The Big Data Processing Technology, with the goal of allowing market members to see the distinction in price between each exchange.

"The greatest advantage of Topbit's online website is that anybody can check the price difference of each exchange in real-time for free," said Topbit's spokesperson. "As of now, we are supporting services in optimized environment for PC and mobile."

Topbit is intending to extend the online destinations over 20 nations, including China, Japan, the United States, and European nations.

Topbit's spokesperson also stated: "Later on by utilizing the substantial information that we have, we are building up a risk-free real-time trading notification system. When the real-time risk free trading notice system is made, we will offer to our clients for nothing. It will permit to track trade volumes and price distinction examination between Cryptocurrency exchange with the goal that market users can utilize Arbitrage (hazard unhindered commerce exchange)."

To learn more about the Topbit's real-time Cryptocurrency charts and prices, visit https://www.topbit.io

About Topbit Co. Ltd.

Topbit Co. Ltd.,(Topbit) is an internet portal service provider for cryptocurrency. It is a specially designed website that brings information from 65 cryptocurrency exchange worldwide in real time. It is implemented by big-data processing technology.

