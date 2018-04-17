Topgolf is Everyone's Game: Free Golf Lessons for All on National Golf Day

In partnership with WE ARE GOLF (WAG), a coalition of golf's leading associations and industry partners, Topgolf aims to attract new fans to the sport by helping people feel more confident in their swing. Any guest who visits a Topgolf venue on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. will receive a free, five-minute lesson from a golf professional. This marks Topgolf's fourth year participating in National Golf Day; in 2017, Topgolf taught 2,041 free lessons.

"Topgolf is everyone's game, and we know that for many of our guests, Topgolf is their first interaction with the sport," said Dolf Berle, CEO of Topgolf Entertainment Group and Topgolf. "We are excited to make golf even more accessible with complimentary lessons that will help kick players' games up a notch. No matter your age or skill level, anyone can enjoy playing golf, so we hope to see new faces at our venues on April 25."

According to a 2017 National Golf Foundation survey, Topgolf is impacting the golf industry in a positive way by introducing new and younger fans to the game. Among Topgolf guests surveyed, 94 percent of non-golfers feel "comfortable" around a Topgolf venue, and 75 percent of non-golfers say they are interested in playing golf on a course.

"Topgolf has been successful in attracting a more diverse audience to golf because we make the game approachable to beginners," Berle added. "Since more than two thirds of Topgolf guests are age 35 or younger, we have a tremendous opportunity to impact the future of this game for generations to come."

Added World Golf Foundation CEO Steve Mona, "The growth of the game continues to accelerate with initiatives like these between WE ARE GOLF and Topgolf to bring accessible golf to thousands of people across the country. There is no better way to celebrate National Golf Day than swing a golf club, whether you are a seasoned golfer or a beginner. We welcome everyone to participate in this fun, nationwide event."

To join the National Golf Day conversation, use #NationalGolfDay and #Topgolf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For information on Topgolf's golf instruction program, visit topgolf.com/lessons.

About WE ARE GOLF

WE ARE GOLF, created in 2009, is an industry coalition that communicates the economic, charitable and environmental impact of golf, as well the health and wellness benefits of the game and the affordability and accessibility of golf, to Members of Congress, the Executive Branch and regulatory agencies. The goal of WE ARE GOLF is to ensure that laws and regulations that impact the golf industry are fair and appropriate to an industry that generates nearly $70 billion in economic impact annually, impacts close to two million American jobs and generates nearly $4 billion in charitable giving each year. For more information, please visit www.wearegolf.org.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Chance

Director of Corporate Communications, Topgolf

press@topgolf.com

(214) 501-5025

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topgolf-is-everyones-game-free-golf-lessons-for-all-on-national-golf-day-300631185.html

SOURCE Topgolf

Related Links

http://topgolf.com

