Topia Expands Leadership Team, Hires Adam Sold as SVP of Field Operations

Sold joins Topia from FinancialForce, where he led worldwide field operations for the Salesforce-based ERP solution. His work encompassed sales, customer success and service operations, building operational capacity in customer-facing teams and setting the stage for accelerated growth. During his time there, company revenue grew to exceed $100+M.

Previously, he served as VP Field Operations at Jive Software, overseeing business transformation in sales and marketing. At Apple, Sold helped the company with Channel partner integration and apply a Big Data approach to manufacturing quality-control and analysis, and at Dolby Labs, he helped shape the company's product innovation life-cycle and channel Go-To-Market licensing strategy.

"Adam brings a wealth of experience in the scaling phase of companies like ours, and his global operations experience will be a significant advantage, given our market," said Brynne Kennedy, Topia founder and CEO. "His track record for accelerating growth while focusing on the customer experience will serve us well as we continue to set the technological standard in the GMM space."

A global citizen himself, Sold is an Israeli native who was raised in The Netherlands and now calls the Bay Area home. He is a graduate of the Hilton Hotels Management Program and earned a BA from Technion-Machon Technologi Le' Israel.

"Topia's unique approach that emphasizes technology, efficiency and the employee experience gives companies the visibility and capacity they need to leverage global mobility at scale," Sold said. "I'm excited to join Topia during this pivotal, acceleration stage and am eager to contribute to the company's sustained growth."

Sold will report directly to Kennedy, joining the C-suite to work collaboratively with senior leadership. To learn more about Topia's global mobility management suite, visit www.topia.com.

About Topia

Topia (formerly MOVE Guides and Polaris Global Mobility), the global mobility management company, reduces barriers between people and places to enable employees to work from anywhere through its integrated suite of mobility solutions and services. Over 100 global companies rely on Topia's technology and service platform for relocation and expatriate management, tax and payroll, and immigration data across more than 100 countries with maximum operational efficiency, employee satisfaction and engagement, and assured compliance. Topia's philanthropic initiative, Mobility4All, provides a portion of revenue and employee time to assist individuals fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Founded in 2012, Topia has raised over $90M from New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital and operates headquarters in San Francisco and London, with 17 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

