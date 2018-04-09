Tor Books is proud to present a year of #FEARLESSWOMEN

A social media celebration of women in publishing

News provided by

Tor Books

09:17 ET

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Women are shining in every genre of speculative fiction, and it is no longer enough to say "Women are here." Instead, #FearlessWomen everywhere are taking a stand to say "Women will thrive here." 

Follow Tor Books’ handles across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@torbooks) and the hashtags #FearlessWomen (and #FearlessFantasy and #FearlessSF).
Follow Tor Books’ handles across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@torbooks) and the hashtags #FearlessWomen (and #FearlessFantasy and #FearlessSF).
Death Doesn't Bargain by Sherrilyn Kenyon (May 8), Vicious by V. E. Schwab (May 29), The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton (March 27), City of Lies by Sam Hawke (July 3), Starless by Jacqueline Carey (June 12), and The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal (July 3)
Death Doesn't Bargain by Sherrilyn Kenyon (May 8), Vicious by V. E. Schwab (May 29), The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton (March 27), City of Lies by Sam Hawke (July 3), Starless by Jacqueline Carey (June 12), and The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal (July 3)
Follow Tor Books’ handles across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@torbooks) and the hashtags #FearlessWomen (and #FearlessFantasy and #FearlessSF). Death Doesn't Bargain by Sherrilyn Kenyon (May 8), Vicious by V. E. Schwab (May 29), The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton (March 27), City of Lies by Sam Hawke (July 3), Starless by Jacqueline Carey (June 12), and The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal (July 3)

Beginning this summer, meet a new generation of #FearlessWomen who are shaping new blockbuster worlds – and re-shaping our own. Highlighting major titles from bestselling authors V.E. Schwab, Sherrilyn Kenyon, Jacqueline Carey as well as titles from acclaimed and debut authors such as Mary Robinette Kowal, Tessa Gratton, Sam Hawke, and Robyn Bennis, #FearlessWomen will be a coordinated social media celebration encouraging fans to start a dialogue about women in publishing, their worlds, their voices, and their unique stories.

Tor Books' handles across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@torbooks) will be using the hashtags #FearlessWomen (and #FearlessFantasy and #FearlessSF) to promote excerpts, exclusive content, quizzes and giveaways beginning in May. We'll also have exclusive giveaways at BookCon, San Diego Comic-Con, and New York Comic Con. Follow Tor Books online, join the conversation – and get reading!

Find out more on the Tor Books blog.

About Tor Books

Tor Books, an imprint of Tom Doherty Associates, was founded in 1980 and committed to quality speculative literature. Between an extensive hardcover, trade softcover and mass market paperback line, a growing middle grade and YA list, and robust backlist program, Tor annually publishes what is arguably the largest and most diverse line of science fiction and fantasy produced by a single English-language publisher. Books from Tor have won every major award in the SF and fantasy fields, including Best Publisher in the Locus Poll for 30 years in a row.

The Queens of Innis Lear  

Death Doesn't Bargain

By Tessa Gratton   

By Sherrilyn Kenyon 

On Sale: March 27, 2018  

On Sale: May 8, 2018 

A Tor Hardcover | $26.99  

A Tor Hardcover | $27.99 

ISBN-13: 9780765392466 

ISBN-13: 9780765385710

@tessagratton  

@kenyonsherrilyn


By Fire Above 

City of Lies 

By Robyn Bennis

By Sam Hawke 

On Sale: May 15, 2018

On Sale: July 3, 2018 

A Tor Hardcover | $25.99

A Tor Trade Paperback | $14.99

ISBN-13: 9780765388797 

ISBN-13: 9780765396891 

@According2Robyn 

@samhawkewrites 


Vicious 

The Calculating Stars 

By V.E. Schwab 

By Mary Robinette Kowal 

On Sale: May 29, 2018

On Sale: July 3, 2018 

A Tor Hardcover | $25.99  

A Tor Trade Paperback | $15.99

ISBN-13: 9781250160263 

ISBN-13: 9780765378385

@veschwab 

@maryrobinette  


Starless  

The Fated Sky

By Jacqueline Carey   

By Mary Robinette Kowal 

On Sale: June 12, 2018 

On Sale: August 21, 2018

A Tor Hardcover | $25.99

A Tor Trade Paperback | $15.99

ISBN-13: 9780765386823  

ISBN-13: 9780765398949

@JCareyAuthor  

http://maryrobinettekowal.com/

 

For more information, contact:

Desirae Friesen
T: 646-307-5411 | E: Desirae.Friesen@tor.com
Lauren Levite
T: 646-307-5413 | E: Lauren.Levite@tor.com
Tor Publicity 
175 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010
www.tor-forge.com
https://www.facebook.com/torbooks
https://twitter.com/torbooks
https://www.instagram.com/torbooks/

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tor-books-is-proud-to-present-a-year-of-fearlesswomen-300625833.html

SOURCE Tor Books

Related Links

http://www.tor-forge.com

Also from this source

Oct 11, 2017, 11:10 ET Tor Books and Tor.com Announce Tor Minis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Tor Books is proud to present a year of #FEARLESSWOMEN

News provided by

Tor Books

09:17 ET