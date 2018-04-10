Torchmark Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) will release First Quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. At that time a copy of the Company's Q1-2018 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at www.torchmarkcorp.com on the Investors page. In conjunction with Torchmark's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

First Quarter Conference Call

Thursday, April 19, 2018

11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at www.torchmarkcorp.com

on the Investors /Calls and Meetings page

under "Conference Calls on the Web" and as a replay under

"Conference Call Replays and Transcripts"

or

Call-In Number:

334-323-0522

(Pass Code: Torchmark)