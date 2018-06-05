Torres Advanced Enterprise Solutions Offers U.S. Government Agencies Facility Security Officer Services

Torres' new business offering can support business with clearances as well as those seeking to obtain clearances.

A larger military budget, fortified by ongoing combat and a growing national security infrastructure, has fostered a circumstance wherein U.S. government investigators are currently struggling to meet the demand.

A 2016 Annual Report on Security Clearance Determinations, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, cites a large increase in the need for clearances. The report also cites that there are not enough qualified investigators to accommodate the growing U.S. government need for cleared professionals.

"We are glad to have the systems in place to help this important effort," Torres added.

Torres FSO services include:

Provision FSO for businesses that cannot hire a full time FSO to manage its industrial security clearances Assistance in preparing businesses to obtain industrial Security clearances – all levels Assistance in preparing businesses for Defense Security Service security vulnerability assessments Advise businesses on how to develop and maintain an Insider Threat Program Verification of security clearances of employment and consulting applicants Assistance in preparing individuals to apply for individual security clearances Review of employee and consultant backgrounds to determine their suitability for individual security clearances Mentorship of businesses to build a secure environment fit for a U.S. Government issued facility security clearance.

For more information, visit http://torresfso.com/ or email Torresmedia@torresco.com

About Torres

Torres has mentored dozens of small and disadvantaged businesses including Woman Owned Small Businesses, Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses, Veteran Owned Small Businesses, HUB Zone, Alaska Native Owned and businesses without small or disadvantaged designations. We have developed formal Mentor-Protégé relationships with businesses in preparation to work with nearly every U.S. Department such as the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Energy and many other agencies.

Torres is a leading global physical, cyber, executive protection and facility security officer support firm serving the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Department of Justice ar. Torres' 6,800 plus cleared security professionals located around the world have protected and defended 36 U.S. Forward Operating Bases, Joint Security Stations, Combat Outposts and Air Bases; 19 U.S. Embassies, Consulates and Joint Counter-Narcotics Air Fields and Air Bases; 26 EU Embassies and Embassies of friendly foreign governments; 12 Humanitarian Aid organizations; and 86 Multi-National firms against small arms fire, rocket propelled grenade and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks; attempted kidnappings, armed robberies, theft and killings; and an attempted coup d'état.

