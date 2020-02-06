Tort Claimants Committee Discovers Transmission Line Problems Similar to Those that Caused Camp Fire

During a recent inspection of PG&E's transmission lines, specifically the Caribou-Palermo line that caused the devastating 2018 Camp Fire, a TCC expert identified several issues on PG&E's adjacent Cresta-Rio Oso transmission line. The expert noted that several of the C-Hooks on the line were problematic. Specifically, the expert noted that some of the hooks were considerably rusted, some had worn a groove into their connecting parts, and some appeared to be held together by black electrical tape.

"We are extremely glad the expert brought this to our attention," said Michael Carlson of Caymus Vineyards and TCC member. "PG&E has stated that it completed 100% of its visual and drone inspections of its transmission lines, so we could not take the risk that it had missed these issues."

These discoveries were especially concerning to the TCC expert because they were consistent with issues discovered on the Caribou-Palermo Tower that caused the Camp Fire. Hooks on this equipment are vital because they keep live wires in place. Thus, if the hooks fail, transmission line parts will fall and can ignite any vegetation or brush below the tower. This is what happened with the Camp Fire.

"We are not accusing PG&E of failing to take any sort of required corrective action," said Kirk Trostle, wildfire victim and TCC member. "However, due to the potential seriousness of the issues discovered by the expert and the disaster that could be caused by another suspension equipment failure on a live line, we had to bring it to PG&E's attention. We could not bear the thought of another Camp Fire."

The TCC presented its expert's findings to PG&E and is currently working with the utility to address these issues. Photos from the expert's inspection are included in this release.

About the Tort Claimants Committee

When PG&E filed its bankruptcy case, the TCC was appointed to advocate for and defend the collective interests of all tort claimants in the bankruptcy case, including those who were injured or suffered property or business damages, or lost their loved ones. The TCC's objectives are to provide maximum compensation for all tort claimants on fair terms, to ensure that the very human nature of these tragedies is kept at the forefront of the bankruptcy proceeding (including the continuing hardships faced by survivors every day), and to fight to make sure PG&E makes public safety its first priority, in the hope that these tragedies will not occur again and PG&E can become a safe steward of California's electric and gas system.

The TCC serves to monitor PG&E's bankruptcy proceedings and to provide a channel of information for our constituents to keep them informed of the bankruptcy case. While the TCC serves the collective interests of all tort claimants, the TCC does not represent individual tort claimants. If you were harmed by PG&E or have any questions, you should consult with a lawyer. More information about the TCC can be found on its website: https://dm.epiq11.com/case/PGE2/info.

