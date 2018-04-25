Toshiba Launches Expansive New Range of Trend-setting TVs

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680228/Toshiba_TVs.jpg )



Bringing greater image precision, colour and contrast to the on-screen action, Toshiba is optimizing the TV viewing norm with more accessible 55" and 65" OLED models, as well as cutting-edge technologies, such as Dolby Vision[TM] HDR, for all its 2018 UHD TVs. Promising hands-free viewing, Toshiba will also be launching voice control, Alexa-enabled support for most of its 2018 UHD and Full HD Smart line-up.

TV sound quality is equally important for the 2018 series. Whilst every Toshiba TV is designed to ensure more immersive audio, offering DTS TruSurround HD™ as standard, all Toshiba UHD HDR and OLED ranges provide additional, integrated audio technologies over and above this, thanks to their variously sized and categorized sound feature packages.

The Toshiba added-value UHD ranges come with XSound, an integrated sound feature package that includes speaker boxes to ensure more well-defined audio.

Step-up UHD HDR ranges, such as the new U78 Wide Colour Gamut and T68 Series are designed with XSound Plus, which offers front-firing speakers for even greater audio clarity.

For the X98 OLED Series, there is XSound Pro, an integrated sound feature package that not only comes with larger speakers for distinct audio quality, but also internal subwoofers for better bass sound projection.

To optimize the TV audio performance even further, Toshiba has collaborated on the design of all speakers and subwoofers with leading hi-fi and home cinema brand, Onkyo. Fine-tuned by Onkyo engineers, the TV speakers have been developed to capture a wider spectrum of sound more accurately.

The new Toshiba Smart portal design promises to deliver a more user-friendly and personalized viewing experience. Featuring the latest on demand services in an easy to follow row across the bottom of the screen, the menu offers a "view as you scroll" display, enabling viewers to watch TV whilst they browse through other entertainment options. Available for many of the 2018 European Toshiba TV ranges, the Smart portal also ensures quicker access to content preferences, allowing the menu to be customized with the user's favourite on demand services.

For more quick view support, the Toshiba TV remote control comes with a dedicated Netflix® button to ensure one-click access to this on demand service.

Of the 2018 series, European Sales and Marketing Director, Bart Kuijten, comments, "With this range, we are raising the bar for TV viewing, working with more partner technologies to create a compelling series of home entertainment hubs. Recognizing the importance of staying ahead of the latest trends, we have created a future-proof line-up that enables viewers to supersize and personalize their entertainment experience with larger screens as well as fast-track, customizable menus of their favourite on demand services."

