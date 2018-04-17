Total Expert and Blend Partner to Elevate the Lending Experience

"Partnering with Total Expert is an exciting opportunity for us, as they are clearly a leader when it comes to marketing operating systems built specifically for the unique needs of the financial services industry," said Blend Head of Business Development, Brian Martin. "The Total Expert team has very high standards for their solutions. We are both constantly innovating, and we at Blend are excited for what this partnership with Total Expert will mean for the future of lending."

Loan officers using both Total Expert and Blend can now provide their prospects and borrowers within the Total Expert application a seamless, branded, and fully trackable experience through Blend when applying for a loan. Data coming from any source can be passed into Total Expert, and now, directly back into Blend to give customers a transparent view into their lending experience.

"We are proud to partner with another technology leader that continues to push the boundaries," said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. "Blend is a best-of-breed technology solution that is laser focused on improving the consumer loan process. We are excited about how our integration will position loan officers for future growth and help everyday Americans accomplish their American dream."

ABOUT TOTAL EXPERT

Total Expert serves eight of the top 20 lenders in the U.S. ranked by production volume with the first modern, web-based, enterprise-level marketing and sales software solution built specifically for mortgage and financial services. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Total Expert aligns marketing, compliance and sales in a single system of record. Every marketing asset ever created, downloaded, or deployed - single or co-branded - is tracked with on-demand audit level reporting. The highly flexible profile-based architecture provides precise permission controls and hierarchy settings for endless custom reporting and analytics options based on the unique preferences of the organization. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

ABOUT BLEND

Blend is a Silicon Valley technology company transforming the consumer lending ecosystem. Blend's technology delivers speed and efficiency to lenders, so they can serve the modern borrower and safely navigate the industry's changing rules and regulations. Founded in 2012, Blend is backed by Greylock Partners, Emergence Capital, 8VC, Founders Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Nyca, Max Levchin, and other leading venture investors. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Press Contacts:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage

(615) 497-8358

henrydrennan@strategicvantage.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-expert-and-blend-partner-to-elevate-the-lending-experience-300631072.html

SOURCE Total Expert

Related Links

http://www.totalexpert.com

