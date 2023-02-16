Touch of Grey Rescue Announces the "Best in Rescue" photo contest at Poocharella 2023, "A Fest' Fur the Dogs".

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One lucky rescue dog will be named "Best in Rescue" at this year's Poocharella hosted by Touch of Grey Rescue (ToG) on April 1, 2023 in Wickham Park, Melbourne FL. The contest begins online February 15th and ends March 25th. Owners must submit a photo of their rescue dog, their rescue story, and a $10 donation for a chance to win. Voting opens at the same time, where $1 equals 1 vote. The Top 10 will be determined by popular vote and the Top 5 will be chosen by Kehoe Animal Clinic in Rockledge. Finalists will be invited to compete live on the main stage at Poocharella in front of celebrity judges who will crown the winner Best in Rescue. Winner will be crowned Mr. or Ms. Poocharella 2023, win a $500 Petco gift card and a modeling engagement to promote ToG merchandise throughout the year.

The Poocharella festival celebrates dogs, the people who love them, and the community that surrounds them. Last year was the very first Poocharella festival hosted by Touch of Grey Rescue and had an amazing turnout with thousands of festival goers and hundreds of dogs in all shapes, sizes, colors, and breeds. Touch of Grey Rescue expects an even larger crowd this year and is hoping to raise even more money for the senior and special needs dogs in their care.

Touch of Grey Rescue is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization based out of Brevard County FL, with a mission to provide foster care, rehoming assistance, and hospice care to senior and special needs dogs in shelters or left behind by their owners. Touch of Grey Rescue saves over 100 dogs every year, many who need critical medical care. They spend an average of $2,000 on every dog that comes into rescue and because of that they are constantly looking for creative ways to raise money on behalf of their dogs. Participating in the "Best in Rescue" competition or attending Poocharella, A Fest' Fur the Dogs, are just some ways you can help. Visit www.touchofgreyrescue.org

Video from Poocharella 2022 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NozBgk1N34

SOURCE Touch of Grey Rescue