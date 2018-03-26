Touchstone Bank names Mark A. Debes as Chief Banking Officer

MCKENNEY, Va., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bank (OTC Pink: TSBA) is pleased to announce that Mark A. Debes has been hired as Chief Banking Officer, filling a position that was previously served by Ellen Allen. Mr. Debes has over 29 years of banking experience with a majority of this time in the community bank space. Mr. Debes recently served as SVP, Retail Banking and Marketing for The Fauquier Bank in Warrenton, Virginia. Debes is a Virginia native and a 1989 graduate of Virginia Tech and Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Leadership Program graduate.
"We are excited to have Mark join our leadership team as his experience and our vision fit extremely well together. Mark has in depth retail banking and marketing experience that will allow greater focus for our customers and Touchstone team members. Mark has direct experience with accomplishing the strategic objectives for our company, including enhancing our customer experience and delivery channels in both traditional and non-traditional ways," said James R. Black, President & CEO.
Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank with approximately $440 million in total assets headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches and one loan center serving Southern and Central Virginia and three branches serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.
