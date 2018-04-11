Touchstone Reports Successful Results For 2017

James R. Black, President and CEO stated, "2017 was a transformative year as we completed the merger between Bank of McKenney and CCB Bankshares to form Touchstone Bank. We ended the year solid and reported net income of $1.3 million, which included merger expenses, a bargain purchase gain and a one-time tax expense for a deferred tax asset adjustment. We expect to have additional merger and related expenses in the first quarter of 2018 as we get much closer to fully absorbing the cost of the merger. More recently, we have relocated into our new corporate headquarters, integrated core operating systems and are opening a full-service branch in Clarksville, Virginia in May. The team has accomplished much since our merger announcement and I am pleased with our success for 2017. We are better positioned than ever before and I am extremely excited for our future."

The results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2017 include the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed into law on December 22, 2017. Income tax expense for 2017 includes a downward adjustment of net deferred tax assets in the amount of $336 thousand, recorded as a result of enactment. The Act permanently lowers the Federal corporate income tax rate to 21% from the maximum rate prior to passage of the Act of 34%, effective January 1, 2018.

Earnings

Net interest income for 2017 was $10.1 million compared to $8.4 million for 2016, an increase of $1.7 million or 20.1%. Provision expense of $240 thousand for 2017 compared to a recovery of provision of $264 thousand in 2016, was fueled by organic loan growth. When including a bargain purchase gain of $1.4 million related to the acquisition of CCB Bankshares, Inc., noninterest income for 2017 was $3.4 million compared to $1.8 million for 2016. Exclusive of this, non-interest income for 2017 increased by $166 thousand or 9.5% over 2016. Noninterest expense for 2017 was $11.4 million compared to $7.9 million for 2016. Non-interest expense for 2017, net of merger expense of $2.9 million, increased by $683 thousand or 8.6% over 2016, and is reflective of increased operating expenses as a result of the merger. Return on average common equity was 4.50% for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to 6.74% for the same period in 2016 and return on average assets was 0.52% compared to 0.78% in 2016. In the fourth quarter of 2017, net income available to common shareholders was $734 thousand compared to $615 thousand in the same period in 2016.

The net interest margin declined to 3.88% in 2017 from 4.19% in 2016 primarily as a result of the merger and inherent pricing differences. Management believes that as it continues to evaluate the impact of the merger, it can offer attractive and relevant account products and manage the margin effectively.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $439.0 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $222.8 million at December 31, 2016. Net loans at December 31, 2017 were $336.7 million, compared to $155.8 million at December 31, 2016. Net loans excluding the acquired portfolio of $156.1 million, increased $24.8 million or 16.0% for 2017. Real estate-related loans comprise 88.2% of the portfolio. The value of the core deposit intangible at December 31, 2017 was $2.2 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2017 were $382.0 million, compared to $194.7 million at December 31, 2016. Noninterest bearing demand deposits comprise 24.4% of the deposit base and grew 84.6% or $42.7 million in 2017. At December 31, 2017, as a result of the merger, borrowed funds increased by $4.7 million and subordinated debt in the amount of $3.6 million was acquired.

Total equity at the end of 2017 was $44.1 million, compared to $25.8 million at the end of 2016. This increase of $18.3 million or 70.8% was a result of capital acquired in connection with the merger. Dividend payments of $0.28 per share on both preferred and common shares of stock for 2017 and 2016 amounted to $936 thousand and $540 thousand, respectively.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2017 and 2016, the allowance for loan losses was $1.6 million. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.48% of loans as of December 31, 2017, compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2016. At December 31, 2017, exclusion of acquired loans resulted in an allowance of 0.88%. At December 31, 2017, net charge-offs of $202 thousand were 0.11% of average loans, compared to $766 thousand or 0.49% of total loans at December 31, 2016. Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2017, which exclude performing troubled debt restructurings, equaled $1.9 million or 0.58% of loans compared to $2.4 million or 1.55% of total loans at December 31, 2015. At December 31, 2017 and 2016, there were $472 thousand and $1.1 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest, respectively.

At December 31, 2017, other real estate owned, net of allowance, was $673 thousand compared with $375 thousand at year end 2016. In aggregate, nonperforming assets equaled $2.6 million or 0.60% of total assets compared to $2.8 million or 2.22% of total assets at December 31, 2016.

Capital

As of December 31, 2017, the Bank's total risk-based capital was 13.9% compared to 15.0% one year ago, and Tier 1 leverage was 12.2%, compared to 11.6% at December 31, 2016. For purposes of determination of risk-based capital, the subordinated debt is a component of Tier 2 capital. Capital ratios continue to remain above the minimum regulatory requirements for well capitalized institutions.

Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank with approximately $440 million in total assets headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches and one loan center serving Southern and Central Virginia and three branches serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Touchstone Bank's filings with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve.

Touchstone Bank Financial Highlights







Unaudited





(Actual dollars, except per share data) December 31

December 31 Balance Sheet Data: 2017

2016







Total assets $ 439,045,246

$ 222,818,455 Loans, net of allowance 336,695,959

155,762,052 Core deposit intangible 2,226,108

- Deposits 382,006,539

194,667,685 Borrowings 5,323,837

666,666 Subordinated debt 3,615,401

- Preferred stock 59,362

61,692 Shareholders' equity 44,053,295

25,791,239 Book value per share (1) $ 13.28

$ 13.57 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 12.61

$ 13.57 Total shares outstanding 3,312,914

1,895,810









Year ended December 31, Performance Ratios: 2017

2016 Return on average assets 0.52%

0.78% Return on average common equity 4.50%

6.74% Net interest margin 3.88%

4.19% Overhead efficiency 85.25%

78.02%

















December 31

December 31 Asset Quality Data: 2017

2016 Allowance for loan loss $ 1,609,650

$ 1,571,778 Nonperforming loans (3) 1,943,317

2,417,158 Nonperforming assets 2,616,325

2,792,037 Other real estate owned, net of allowance 673,008

374,879 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 202,128

766,450 Classified loans 8,439,601

7,332,000 Total classified assets 9,112,609

7,706,879









December 31,

December 31, Asset Quality Ratios: 2017

2016 Allowance for loan loss to total loans 0.48%

1.00% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.58%

1.55% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.60%

2.22% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.11%

0.49%







Capital Ratios:





Total risk-based capital 13.88%

15.01% Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.35%

15.92% Tier 1 leverage capital 12.24%

11.58%







(1) net of preferred stock (2) net of preferred stock and core deposit intangible (3) includes non-accrual loans and loans past due over 90 days and still accruing



Touchstone Bank - December 31, 2017 Unaudited













(Actual dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31 Selected Operating Data: 2017

2016

2017

2016















Net interest income $ 3,509,238

$ 2,094,113

$ 10,059,869

$ 8,378,043 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses -

(264,106)

240,000

(264,106) Noninterest income 2,000,960

472,923

3,364,208

1,750,740 Noninterest expense 4,807,478

1,920,165

11,444,086

7,902,110 Income (loss) before income tax 702,720

910,977

1,739,991

2,490,779 Income tax expense (benefit) (39,735)

287,816

411,328

765,878 Net income (loss) $ 742,455

$ 623,161

$ 1,328,663

$ 1,724,901 Less: Preferred dividends $ 8,311

$ 8,637

$ 8,311

$ 8,637 Net income (loss) available to common













shareholders $ 734,144

$ 614,524

$ 1,320,352

$ 1,716,264















Income (loss) per share available to













common shareholders:













Basic $0.15

$0.33

$0.63

$0.91 Diluted $0.15

$0.32

$0.63

$0.89















Average shares outstanding, basic 1,512,289

1,895,211

2,088,409

1,895,591 Average shares outstanding, diluted 1,512,289

1,926,599

2,118,695

1,926,656

