Tower Surgical Partners Appoints Cresia Walker as First-Ever Chief Operating Officer

"At Tower Surgical, we are laser-focused on continuing to improve our operations and facilities in every way possible so that we can effectively cater to our patient's unique requirements," said Dr. Natalya Danilyants, Co-founder of The Center for Innovative GYN Care. "Cresia's proven track record working across healthcare business operations will enable Tower Surgical to continue providing superior care that benefits women around the world."

Prior to joining Tower Surgical Partners, Ms. Walker served as an executive administrator at the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates, where she managed 16 surgical specialties across multiple locations. Additionally, Ms. Walker previously served as Director of Operations at Pediatric Specialists of Virginia, Director of Operations at the National Spine and Pain Centers and Western Region Business Manager at Cleveland Clinic.

"For thousands of women suffering from complex gynecological conditions, Tower Surgical Partners has established itself as a leading provider of minimally invasive, advanced laparoscopic GYN care," added Ms. Walker. "I look forward to working alongside the Company's leadership team to ensure that every woman – regardless of background, location or socioeconomic status – receives the best possible care."

Ms. Walker holds a Master of Science degree in health services, with a minor in medical group management, and Bachelor of Science degree in health services administration from the University of Central Florida.

About Tower Surgical Partners

Formed in 2015, Tower Surgical Partners is a comprehensive ASC management company with experts in site development / acquisition, legal, finance, state accreditation, policies and operations. For more information, visit https://towersurgicalpartners.com.

SOURCE Tower Surgical Partners

