Toxicology testing market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and Agilent Technologies Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The toxicology testing market size is estimated to increase by USD 27.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 15.09%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toxicology Testing Market 2023-2027

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-o-Y growth of toxicology testing market

The market is segmented by technology (cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, and omics technology) and end-user (pharmaceutical industry, food industry, and others).

Based on technology, the cell culture technology segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Cell culture technology is used for screening toxicity by estimation of the basal functions of the cell or by tests on specialized cell functions. Numerous cell types used in general toxicity tests aim to assess the biological activity of test chemicals.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The toxicology testing market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

BICO Group AB

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioIVT LLC

Charles River Laboratories

CompuDrug Ltd.

Evotec SE

Ingenza Ltd.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Rise in toxicology testing in the food industry is notably driving the toxicology testing market growth

The food industry has made improvements in safety testing methods. The effects of toxicants in food can lead to oxidative stress and chronic inflammation. Therefore, toxicants may result in cell death, chronic inflammation, aging, degenerative diseases, multiple sclerosis, myocardial infarction, arteriosclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, sterility, cataract, and many others. Hence, the increasing number of chemicals used in the food industry and the use of cost- and time-efficient in-vitro high-throughput toxicology testing methods enable toxicologists and scientists to estimate the risk potential of chemicals, which will benefit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the rise in the number of collaborations and acquisitions between companies that deal with toxicology testing products. The market is led by the US and Canada owing to the increasing adoption of toxicology testing techniques by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the growth of the regional market owing to the development of new vaccines. North America witnessed a surge in healthcare expenditure, which improved the market potential for developing new drugs. The rise in emphasis on the development of new and prominent drug assessment techniques to discover highly complex drugs will lead to the evolution of innovative toxicology testing methods in North America during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this toxicology testing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the toxicology testing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the toxicology testing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the toxicology testing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of toxicology testing market vendors

Toxicology Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., BICO Group AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioIVT LLC, Charles River Laboratories, CompuDrug Ltd., Evotec SE, Ingenza Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., and Eurofins Scientific SE Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

